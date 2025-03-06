There are some areas that the Miami Dolphins can improve upon in 2025 that have nothing to do with players or even coaches. Yes, the upcoming draft is a critical one (aren’t they all) and resigning some veterans and free agency is also important. But there are other important areas they need to address as well.

It is safe to say that the enthusiasm of the fan base is pretty low, perhaps the lowest it’s been since the Philbin era. Miami continues to teeter on the brink of being a serious playoff contender but falls short each year. The Dolphins need to bring their fan base back from the depths of despair.

The biggest factor that got them to this sad place, of course, is failing to win. They are frustrated with this because much of the reason behind it was obvious to the fans and sportswriters.

So, what do we need less of in 2025? Well, a little less of the smug attitude displayed at certain moments. For instance, when Chris Grier is asked repeatedly about the offensive line and delivers a response of “you guys (the writers) are more worried about it than we are.” How’d that work out? Gee, what a shocker, it was a disaster. The offensive line was, at best, average, and that comment by Grier would come back to haunt him often throughout the 2024 season.

Another example is Tua shouting into a microphone at training camp (to a pretty big crowd), “Show me the money!!!” Dolphin fans remember this, of course.

And while the quarterback coach was the one (allegedly) who put him up to it, he should not have done it. He was riding high off of his 2023 season of great stats and feeling great about his payday. This comment came up a bit during the offseason when he “got the money” for sitting on the sidelines injured for, once again, not sliding. Tua is a class act at the podium. He should not deviate from that.

Mike McDaniel needs to realize that the culture needs to change. We need less quirky, nerdy, and cute comments at the podium and more accountability for the players when they don’t perform.

While it didn’t happen in 2024, Tyreek and his “2000-yard” season were a distraction the team did not need. Tua was forcing him the ball too many times when others were open.

Dolphins fans are always going to support their beloved team. But, as we all know, sports fans are fickle and will turn in a minute. Enough happens to a team that is beyond their control. Take care of the things you can.