The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Miami Dolphins find themselves in an intriguing position with the No. 13 overall pick. As always, draft season brings plenty of speculation, and bettors can take advantage of a variety of NFL Draft prop bets, including who the Dolphins will select, which position they’ll target first, and whether they might trade up or down.

With a team that’s already built to contend, Miami’s front office will have to make a critical decision: shore up a key position of need or take the best available player on the board? Let’s dive into the top prospects linked to the Dolphins and examine how bettors can capitalize on NFL Draft betting markets.

Miami Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft Needs

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear set of priorities. While they have a strong core, there are still key areas that need reinforcement if they want to remain a top contender in the AFC. Here’s a look at their biggest draft needs—along with the latest betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook on which position they’re most likely to target first.

Offensive Line (-125) – The Dolphins need help at both tackle and guard, especially with injuries and inconsistency causing problems in 2024. Protecting Tua Tagovailoa remains a top priority, making this the odds-on favorite for Miami’s first selection.

– The Dolphins need help at both tackle and guard, especially with injuries and inconsistency causing problems in 2024. Protecting Tua Tagovailoa remains a top priority, making this the odds-on favorite for Miami’s first selection. Defensive Line/Edge (+275) – Miami’s pass rush has been solid but could use reinforcements. Whether it’s adding a disruptive interior lineman or a dynamic edge rusher, the Dolphins may look to upgrade their front seven.

– Miami’s pass rush has been solid but could use reinforcements. Whether it’s adding a disruptive interior lineman or a dynamic edge rusher, the Dolphins may look to upgrade their front seven. Safety (+500) – With uncertainty in the secondary, drafting a playmaking safety could be a smart move. Several top-tier defensive backs will be available in the mid-first round.

– With uncertainty in the secondary, drafting a playmaking safety could be a smart move. Several top-tier defensive backs will be available in the mid-first round. Cornerback (+850) – While not as high of a priority as safety, Miami could add depth at cornerback to bolster its pass defense.

– While not as high of a priority as safety, Miami could add depth at cornerback to bolster its pass defense. Linebacker (+1200) – Although Miami’s linebacker group has some stability, a versatile playmaker could be an under-the-radar selection if the right player is available.

According to the majority of betting sites, offensive linemen are the clear favorite (-125), but defensive line players (+275) and safety (+500) could also be in play depending on how the draft board shakes out. Bettors looking for a high-reward wager might consider a safety at +500, especially given Miami’s need for an impact player in the secondary.

With all of this in mind, let’s examine the top players experts believe Miami will target at No. 13.

Top Prospects Linked to the Miami Dolphins

1. Will Campbell, OT/OG, LSU

If Miami wants to solidify its offensive line, Will Campbell could be the perfect choice. The 6’6″, 320-pound lineman from LSU is an elite pass protector and has the versatility to play both tackle and guard. He would provide immediate support for Tua Tagovailoa and help keep the Dolphins’ high-powered offence running smoothly.

2. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

If the Dolphins want to bolster their secondary, Emmanwori is a name to watch. The South Carolina standout is an athletic, hard-hitting safety who can cover tight ends, play in the box, and blitz off the edge. With Miami looking to add more physicality to its defence, Emmanwori would be an ideal fit.

3. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Could the Dolphins surprise everyone and take a wide receiver in the first round? If so, Missouri’s Luther Burden III is a name to watch. He is an explosive playmaker who excels in the open field and would provide even more firepower alongside Hill and Waddle.

4. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

A two-time All-SEC standout, Starks has been regarded as one of the top safeties in college football. He brings elite ball-hawking skills, coverage ability, and toughness—qualities that Miami would love in its secondary.

5. Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The Dolphins’ defensive front could use some added depth, and Grant is a powerful interior lineman with the ability to plug gaps and collapse pockets. At 6’3″, 340 pounds, he fits the mould of a disruptive force Miami could target.

Final Thoughts

The Miami Dolphins’ 2025 first-round selection will have a major impact on their future, and the betting markets provide an exciting way to get involved. Whether you’re backing an offensive lineman, a game-changing safety, or a surprise pick at wide receiver, there are plenty of ways to wager on Miami’s decision.

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, now is the time to analyze the odds, place your bets, and get ready for one of the most exciting nights in football. Who will the Dolphins select? We’ll find out soon enough—but if you play your bets wisely, you might just come out a winner on draft night.