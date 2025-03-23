The Miami Dolphins enter the 2025 NFL draft with more roster needs than opportunities to fill them.



General Manager Chris Grier has typically chosen the best player on their board, regardless of need.



It is obvious now, not simply speculation, that the Mami Dolphins have chosen a longer-term forecast and certainly not an all-in for 2025.



If that strategy is the case, should the Dolphins’ Chris Grier, coach Mike McDaniel, and the rest of their entourage in their “war room” draft for need?



The team’s needs in 2025 are overwhelming, and it is increasingly unrealistic to believe that the current roster needs can be filled this off-season.



At the minimum, the Dolphins need players on the interior offensive line, defensive line, safety, and cornerback.



Given that most rookie draft picks are not immediate starters, compounded by Chris Grier’s not-so-stellar track record in the draft, why not draft the best players available?



Let’s face it: the 2025 season is shaping into a transition year.



Unless the current off-season strategy changes, such as negotiating a trade for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Chris Grier and the team’s top brass appear content to live for another day.



If Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel are all-in for 2025, they would attempt a high-profile trade, and Tyreek Hill can be released in return for either a high-profile defensive player(s) and/or some high draft picks.



That is a remote possibility, given Tyreek’s questionable 2024 performance, wrist injury, age, contract restraints, and off-the-field antics.



Chris Grier should draft with a minimum two-year scenario in mind and build the roster with a vision towards the future.



This strategy will not provide fans with instant gratification and will make the 2025 season challenging at best, but it may position the team for success in future years.



