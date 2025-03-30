In the Mike McDaniel era, the Dolphins’ offensive line has been one of the main things holding the team back from postseason success.

It is not just about the high-level talent in the group; the overall depth and quality of the positions are lacking.

With the natural injuries that get sustained by being a center, guard or tackle, the best teams in the NFL have multiple options and players they can turn to when the inevitable injury happens.

So far this off-season, it seems that Miami has four out of five of the offensive line group solved with Austin Jackson, James Daniels, Aaron Brewer and Patrick Paul handling those duties.

The only spot left is presumably at left guard, where the team has not had a consistent high-level player since, arguably, Laremy Tunsil in 2016.

Speaking of the draft pick, Miami may finally solve that problem with a similar solution in 2025.

That would take Will Campbell out of LSU with the number 13 pick.

Coincidentally, Tunsil was selected at number 13, nine years ago.

Campbell was a rock-solid starter at LSU. The 6’6, 323 lb. offensive lineman started all 38 games he appeared in with the Tigers, beginning as a true freshman in 2022.

A native of Monroe, Louisiana, Campbell was the left tackle for the Tigers, and in 2024, he was a consensus first-team All-American and,first-team All-SEC and won the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Expected to go in the top 10 for the majority of the draft process, Campbell might now slip to the 13th pick due to his arm length being smaller than the prototypical left tackle in the NFL.

That slip would be the Dolphins’ gain.

Like when Tunsil unexpectedly fell and became a Dolphins cornerstone on the offensive line, Campbell could follow a similar path.

If the Dolphins were able to get him, Campbell could serve as the team’s starting left guard in 2025, giving the team one of the better offensive lines in the entire league.

He would also serve as a quality left tackle should Patrick Paul miss time due to injury.

Additionally, Campbell’s selection would give the Dolphins more depth along the offensive line, as each player would move down a spot, such as Larry Borom, Liam Eichenberg, and Kion Smith.

Will Campbell would genuinely transform the Dolphins’ offensive line if he were the pick at 13.