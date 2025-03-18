Football fans are taking things easy right now. It seems like forever since the Eagles won the Super Bowl and the sports news is more concerned with the race for NBA playoff places, the upcoming craziness of March Madness, and how Major League Baseball’s Spring Training is going. After the way Miami played last season, Dolphins fans are probably happy with just making the most of the offseason.

NFL free agency is just around the corner though. The Dolphins may not be able to do much there, so it could be the draft that becomes all-important for Mike McDaniel and the team. With only a mid-first round pick to look forward to, many of the best NFL Draft betting markets will be concerned with other teams. But the Dolphins need to do some intelligent recruiting in order to compete next season.

It has been over 50 years since the Dolphins won a Super Bowl – and over 40 since they even played in a championship game. There had been renewed signs of hope before the start of last season but where does the team stand now? And is it even possible that we can celebrate a Super Bowl win anytime soon?

Last Season

The less said about the 2024 season the better. After an impressive start to the year before, it felt like opponents had begun to figure out the Dolphins offense towards the end of the regular season. It might have been the best record since 2008 but it ended with a one-and-done Wild Card loss yet again.

Just two wins in the first nine weeks of 2024 deflated any hope of improving and even a mid-season rally could not avoid a losing record and missing out on the postseason for the first time in three years. There were stories of discontent between top players and many Dolphins fans were worried about where the team might be in 2025.

Tua is Key

There is no doubt that if the Dolphins are to be anywhere near a team challenging for a championship – or even a divisional title – it needs to protect Tua Tagovalloa. Due to the NFL concussion protocol, Tua started just 11 games last season and it is very noticeable that things get worse when he is not on the field.

Mike McDaniel’s record is actually pretty good with the Dolphins but it crashes when Tua is not playing, so a fit and healthy star quarterback is key to Miami doing well in 2025. All the signs are good at the moment but that makes it even more important that some work is done on the offensive line to offer Tua more protection.

Good News

It might not seem like it by the way we have been talking so far, but there is a lot of good news in Miami. Tua looking ready to go again next season is obviously a major bonus for the Dolphins but the fact that Tyreek Hill seems fully onboard as well bodes well for the campaign ahead.

The way Hill was talking at the end of last season, it did seem as if the receiver was ready to leave South Beach. One public apology later and now the Dolphins will continue to have one of the best offensive partnerships in the NFL at its disposal next season. If more offensive power can be brought in, there should be some hope this year.

Big Draft Needed

There probably isn’t too much need to go on about what needs improving with the Dolphins but some cover on the O-line surely has to be one of the top priorities. With such tight salary-cap restrictions, it is going to be difficult to bring much talent in through free agency, so a standout draft is necessary.

Miami has the 13th pick in the first round this year, so there is going to be a lot of good rookies already taken by the time our turn comes around. Most of the early picks will probably be QB-related though, so hopefully the Dolphins will be able to think outside the box when it comes to recruits. We might have to rely on some rookies adapting to the big league in record time.

Win a Postseason Game!

It shouldn’t really need saying but if the Dolphins are to win a Super Bowl, they will have to figure out how to win a postseason game first. Miami has by far the longest playoff win drought of any team in the NFL – at an incredible 23 years now – so even if the regular season goes well, there is no guarantee of proceeding further.

Obviously, Miami needs to get that right first and there is a good chance of doing well in the AFC East this year. The Jets and the Pats are both in a rebuilding phase so it should be a battle with the Bills for the divisional title. Easier said than done, obviously, but most of the rest of the schedule doesn’t look too bad. So some good results against the Bills could swing things in Miami’s favor.

When it comes down to it, a Super Bowl win does not look like coming our way anytime soon. There are some very strong teams in the AFC and the roster needs improving to protect the star players we have. Good recruitment in the next few years – and Tua staying healthy – might change things though. So don’t give up hope of a championship quite yet.