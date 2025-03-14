The Miami Dolphins wasted little time signing a backup quarterback as free agency started. They signed former number 2 pick and New York Jets bust Zach Wilson. This wasn’t exactly the move I was expecting, considering how piss-poor the backup plan was last year with Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle, and Tyler Huntley.

I expected the Dolphins to sign a more experienced backup quarterback, not a former high pick who flamed out and is looking to resurrect his career.

General Manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel are on the hot seat this year. If the team has another season like last year, then they both be out of the job so you would think they would have tried to get someone like Marcus Mariota, Joshua Dobbs, or Joe Flacco. No, instead they are banking on McDaniel and his staff to coach up Wilson.

Does Wilson have talent? Yes.

Was he not coached well with the Jets? Yes, but it’s not something that I would bank on if I were McDaniel or Grier.

The options weren’t great I understand because Jimmy Garoppolo resigned with the Los Angelas Rams and Andy Daulton resigned with the Carolina Panthers before free agency began. The Dolphins couldn’t go with a better option.

There is another way to look at this. The last two quarterbacks who the Jets drafted high in the 1st round or early 2nd round, prior to Wilson, flamed out with the Jets and went elsewhere to resurrect their careers. Geno Smith found a home with the Seattle Seahawks and, yes, got traded to the Las Vegas Raiders prior to free agency, but he has shown he has the ability and can start in the NFL.

Sam Darnold had a career year with the Minnesota Vikings last year and got a big contract with the Seahawks. Are they both franchise quarterbacks? No, but they have proven that they aren’t as bad as they were with the Jets.

Wilson’s poor play with the Jets in 2021 and 2022, led them to trade for Aaron Rodgers in 2023 after poor play and also not taking responsibility for his bad play, which turned teammates on him. Rodgers got hurt in the opener and Wilson didn’t get any better. He wasn’t coached well with the Jets so they traded him to the Denver Broncos and their head coach quarterback whisper Sean Payton.

The Broncos took Bo Nix in the 1st round last year, and he earned the job and led them to the playoffs. Wilson didn’t and was the number 3 quarterback, but Payton didn’t disregard him either. He spoke highly of Wilson’s arm strength and complimented him on how well he has handled things.

Maybe the change of scenery and head coach, who is known for working with quarterbacks, helped Wilson gain an appreciation of how to become a pro.

Wilson has a very strong arm, is mobile to extend plays, and gets rid of the ball quickly. Maybe those traits will help him rediscover himself, and McDaniel and his staff can coach him up so he is ready when called upon.

I just wouldn’t bank on this if I were the Dolphins. If I’m wrong, then I’ll be the first to admit it, but until I see the evidence, this is going to be another long season if Tua Tagovailoa goes down again.