The Miami Dolphins need to take steps forward in several areas this next season, but none is more important than strengthening their defense. Some of the more glaring holes are on the defensive line and in the secondary. Addressing these positions should be the utmost priority for any team, but it’s especially true when you face Josh Allen twice a year and play in the AFC East against Mahomes, Burrow, Jackson, and, if the Steelers add Aaron Rodgers, you’ll need to add him to the mix as well.

One of the most urgent areas of need for the Dolphins is at defensive tackle. While Miami has Zach Sieler, a proven talent at his position, they need another player alongside him, similar to when the team had Christian Wilkins and Calais Campbell. Both were leaders and disruptive forces, and while the Dolphins may not be able to replicate their loud voices, they at least need another disruptive presence on the defensive line. The current group lacks the depth and talent necessary to consistently pressure the quarterback. Fortunately, the 2025 NFL Draft is stacked with talent at defensive tackle, with several prospects capable of contributing immediately. The Dolphins could target a player like Kenneth Grant at pick 13, who should be available if they want him.

Another area that demands attention is the safety position. The Dolphins are lacking a top-tier safety after losing Jevon Holland, but they somewhat addressed this by adding depth through free agency. However, Miami will have a chance to draft another potential starter in Malaki Starks or Nick Enamurai. Adding a versatile safety would provide the Dolphins with more flexibility in their coverage schemes and offer better support to their cornerbacks.

Speaking of cornerbacks, Miami desperately needs more talent in the secondary. While Jalen Ramsey remains a top corner in the league, the team lacks a solid corner opposite him on the boundary, and they struggle to match up with elite wide receivers. In a conference with numerous elite quarterbacks, having lockdown corners is essential. Fortunately, the Dolphins should have a good shot at drafting a Day 1 corner, but it’s another position they may need to address at pick 13. They will need to think long and hard about whom to select and whether they can find a suitable player at later picks.

With the AFC full of elite quarterbacks, especially Josh Allen and his ability to attack defenses with both his arm and his legs, the Dolphins need to find a way to neutralize him and other top-tier passers in the conference. Miami’s defense will have to be aggressive and well-rounded to consistently disrupt the rhythm of these prolific quarterbacks. By focusing on filling these defensive needs in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dolphins can build a more balanced, formidable team that can keep pace with the elite offenses they’ll face in the postseason.

Ultimately, if the Dolphins can develop a stout defense, they will be in a much better position to challenge Buffalo for the AFC East title, as well as compete for the AFC conference as a whole.