If there is one word that captures the essence of the 2025 NFL Draft, it is uncertainty. As draft night approaches, analysts, fans, and insiders are still trying to make sense of what might unfold after the first overall pick. Predictions are all over the place, and mock drafts seem to change by the hour. With so many teams keeping their intentions close to the chest, there is very little agreement on how things will actually play out.

The only real constant in this year’s draft discussion is Cam Ward. The quarterback has become the clear favorite to go first overall after a standout final college season. Most signs point to the Tennessee Titans selecting him at number one. While nothing is ever certain until the pick is in, Ward is the closest thing this draft has to a sure thing. Everything after that is wide open. Teams sitting in the top ten have needs across the board, but front office strategies are unpredictable this year. Some clubs may chase quarterbacks. Others might trade down. Some may take surprise swings on raw athletic upside rather than proven college production. It’s the kind of draft where anything could happen, and probably will.

One team to watch will be the Miami Dolphins. While they have some great talent at some key positions, the Dolphins have also been hampered by nagging injuries over the past two seasons. Their roster remains competitive, but there are questions that need answering, especially on the offensive line, the defensive line, and the secondary. Making things even more interesting, Miami is reportedly exploring trade possibilities involving All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Depending on how that situation develops, it could completely shift their draft priorities.

However, just because the Dolphins have needs does not mean they will address them early. Miami has often leaned into a best-player-available approach, and general manager Chris Grier has never been afraid to take an unconventional path. With trade rumors swirling and no clear positional focus in the first round, the Dolphins remain one of the biggest wildcards in this year’s draft.

The result is a draft that feels less like a calculated strategy session and more like a high-stakes gamble. Anything could happen. Surprise picks, shocking trades, and unexpected falls are almost guaranteed. But one thing remains likely. Cam Ward will be the first name off the board.