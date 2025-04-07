CBS Sports put out a 7-Round MOCK DRAFT, and they have the Dolphins making a bunch of trades to get one more pick in the Top 100 while improving pick #98 in round 3 and moving up a few spots. The main trade happens in Round 1 with the LA Chargers. Details are below

Dolphins Trade Pick 13 to the LA Chargers for Picks #22, #55, and 125

Dolphins Trade Pick #98 in Round 3 and #135 in Round 4 to the Bengals for Pick #81 in Round 3.

Round 1, Pick #22: Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon (Trade with Chargers)

“Following their trade back, the Dolphins find an athletic replacement for Terron Armstead at left tackle — or he can begin his career on the right side if Patrick Paul moves over. The Dolphins receive this pick, the Chargers’ second-rounder (No. 55) and a fourth-round selection (No. 125) in this swap.”

Overview

Two-year starter whose in-season improvement and performance against Penn State’s Abdul Carter make it easier to project his future. Conerly is proportionally built but lacks ideal play strength. He strains at the point of attack but needs to get his hips and hands synced to improve as a finisher. He moves easily in space and gets to his angles to help spring the run. Conerly sets with smooth slides and ready hands but gets caught over-setting. He has anchor troubles against power that might be challenging to correct. He sees twists and blitzes developing and recovers with athleticism when beaten. Conerly is young and needs more development, but he should become a good starter at tackle or guard.

Strengths

Showed vast improvement as the season progressed.

Movements are composed and relatively athletic.

Accelerates hard into down blocks.

Works with strain at the point of attack and is rarely on the ground.

Consistent, well-balanced slides both diagonally and back inside.

Throws a sudden punch with good pop.

Squeezes B-gap and scans for incoming when rusher voids. Weaknesses Lacks pace to collect linebacker on work-up blocks.

Needs to improve his play strength and play bigger.

Oversets open up the inside door in pass protection.

Average bender who relies on forward lean to brace up.

Has trouble anchoring against speed-to-power rushers.

Round 2, Pick #48: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Overview

Two-year starter and team captain with elite physical traits. Booker is a downhill run blocker with average explosiveness into first contact, but he utilizes his size and power to overtake defenders in the second phase of the block. He can play too far out over his toes but that’s correctable. Booker is an average athlete in protection but makes up for it with technique and football intelligence to defend against twists. He’s tough, smart and a top leader. The traits, football character and play strength will make him a good starter for a downhill, power-based attack.

Strengths

Prototypical size and girth with elite length and massive hands.

Upper-body power and hip torque to turn defenders out of the gap.

Has a feel for positioning and angles to wall-off blocks in space.

Patient and controlled working up to second-level targets.

Protects with good posture and smooth tempo in his mirror.

Plays with great poise and recognition when twists and blitzes kick off.

Able to uncoil lower half and set a sudden anchor in the pocket. Weaknesses Approaches too many blocks with outside hands.

Absorbs rushers instead of consistently punching them.

Average foot speed to ride or redirect rushers on his edge.

Below-average lateral quickness and range as a run blocker.

Needs to run feet under hands for better sustain.

Round 2, Pick #55: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech (Trade with Chargers)

Overview

If you spend too much time focusing on the small inconsistencies of Tuten’s college game, you run the risk of overlooking the match he is for the pro game. He’s an explosive athlete with average size but a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed and easy hips to make sudden cuts and turns. He’s fairly average at reading the front and running with early decisiveness but creates with wiggle, power and speed. Drops and fumbles are a concern, but runners with his contact balance, power and home run speed put tremendous stress on defenses over four quarters. Tuten could become a starting-caliber back with three-down value. Strengths Rare track speed makes him a threat to go yard on any snap.

Good plant-and-cut wiggle to side step open-field tacklers.

Tough runner able to absorb contact and deliver punishment.

Powerful hips tear through arm and angle tackles on second level.

Can rocket around the corner and beat the pursuit angles by linebackers.

Scrappy “square them up” mentality in pass protection.

Able to elude the first tackler and find the sticks on swing passes and leak-outs.

Big-play potential in a kick-return role. Weaknesses Ball security was an issue in both seasons at Virginia Tech.

Lacks decisiveness and feel for lane development.

Would like to see him process and burst more quickly.

Will bounce a run wide instead of trusting and working behind a lead block.

Needs to learn to avoid the hellish contact and collisions he frequently takes on.

Has trouble securing passes that are outside of his frame.

Round 3, Pick #81: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas (Trade with Bengals)

Overview

Collins isn’t going to stand out in one particular area, but he plays hard and has outstanding physical traits to blend right into an NFL defensive rotation. He’s quick laterally to spoil landmarks for zone blockers and has the stride length to disrupt upfield if asked. He added mass in 2024 and was harder to move when his pad level was right, but he can be tardy to shed and tackle a gap over. He has the traits to become a more consistent NFL rusher but the production is still untapped. He’s not a premier playmaker but he has the size, talent and alignment versatility to help fortify a defensive front as an early contributor and future starter. Strengths A+ body type with well-proportioned frame and premium length.

Responds instantly to mirror lateral steps by blockers.

Widens base and sets his anchor to beat back double teams.

At his best when allowed to stack blocks and man his gaps.

Long-arm move swims protection to access the edge.

Should become a more consistent bull-rusher with work.

Keeps eyes on quarterback and bats down passes. Weaknesses Average first-step explosiveness into blockers.

Plays with inconsistent base width, leading to imbalance.

Can be a step slow to shed blocks and tackle his gap.

Knee-bend and pad level can get away from him in both phases.

Leggy and labored when working edge to edge as a rusher.

Round 4, Pick #116: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson

Overview

Mickens has a desirable blend of size and length for his move to the pros. The son of a former NFL cornerback, he plays like a pro with good pre-snap anticipation and post-snap instincts. His field awareness is a plus in zone coverage, but he’s not sudden or fast, so technique and timing will be crucial for man-cover success. His ability to alter pursuit angles and break down in space as a tackler help him stand out against others in this class. He’s technically sound as a wrap-up tackler but his stopping power is fairly average. Mickens answered questions about his speed at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.49-second 40-yard dash), so his consistency in reading and responding to the play should not be diminished.

Strengths

Impressive instincts help him play faster than his timed speed.

Displays excellent pre-snap recognition against quick game.

Works confidently from route to route in short zone.

Inclined to deliver force as a striker and tackler.

Reads and spackles his run fit tight to the line of scrimmage.

Impressive at changing direction and breaking down as a tackler.

Very good wrap-up technique, utilizing his long wingspan to finish. Weaknesses Scouts have doubts about his top-end speed.

Can be a bit leggy in his coverage movements in small spaces.

Could be limited by scheme on the next level.

Needs more consistency slipping and attacking blockers near the box.

Round 4, Pick #125: Jonah Monheim, IOL, USC (Trade with Chargers)

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Versatile offensive lineman with impressive football intelligence and quality pass protection. Monheim has started at guard, tackle and center, but a lack of functional length narrows the focus on where he could take snaps at the next level. He plays with punch quickness and accurate hands but will get beat by longer rushers and a two-gapping nose tackle. He fits up blocks on time, but won’t get much push or displacement. He does excellent work identifying fronts and communicating with teammates, which will endear him to coaches, but Monheim might not create enough plus reps against NFL opponents to make his mark.

Strengths

Football smart with starting experience at four of the five O-line positions.

Shows ability to handle pull and climb/cut-off asks in the run game.

Catches run-block targets between the numbers and times up combo movement.

Plays with good posture, base width and patience in pass sets.

Adequate reactive footwork and agility to recover and redirect rusher.

Inside hands and lower-body flexion help unlock his optimal anchor. Weaknesses Below-average pro build with a severe lack of length.

Unable to lock out and control rushers, allowing excess work-around pressures.

Early forward lean opens him to quick arm-over losses.

Not much drive in his lower half, failing to create movement.

Average lateral quickness in the run game and range with his pass sets.

Round 5, Pick 150: JJ Pegues, DT/FB, Ole Miss

Overview

Compact, thick-hipped defensive lineman with versatility to play multiple positions — including short-yardage running back! Pegues can be hell on wheels when he’s motivated and has it cranked up. He’s quick off the ball but not explosive into first contact as consistently as he could be. He’ll beat reach blocks and double teams if he gets his technique ironed out. He has quicker hands and feet than most opponents he’ll face and has the talent to get to the other side of the line in both phases. He has rush talent and can finish using rare change-of-direction quickness, allowing him to capture pocket-mobile quarterbacks. Ole Miss leaned on Pegues as a short-yardage runner on offense, using his power and athleticism to convert at a high rate. He has the potential to become a very productive interior defender but his ceiling and floor will be determined by the consistency of his motor.

Strengths

Versatility to play multiple spots on the defensive line.

Possesses explosive pop and lift from hips to hands.

Hands and feet for quick wins with arm-over move.

Elite change-of-direction quickness for a big man.

Tackles two gaps away and captures moving quarterbacks in the pocket.

Stutter-steps to an edge and then discards leaning blocker.

Outstanding short-yardage conversion rate on direct-snap carries. Weaknesses Second action off the snap is much slower than his first step.

Has a tough time pressing and locking out as a two-gapper.

Can be reached to lateral landmarks by the blocker.

Needs to play with better technique and grit versus double teams.

Inconsistent back-side hustle.

Average rush counters when his early tries are stalled.

Round 5, Pick 155: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

Overview

TeSlaa is a big slot receiver whose stock might be on the rise after his performances during Senior Bowl week. He can mismatch smaller cornerbacks with his frame and play strength and is a reliable pass catcher when contested. He builds up speed as a vertical slot but isn’t sudden enough to simply uncover as a possession slot against tight man. TeSlaa’s ball skills and ability to work down the field from the slot should carry backup value for teams in the market for help at receiver. Strengths Size creates big mismatch problems from the slot.

Play strength to sink into zone and catch through contact.

Tracks and attacks at the high point downfield.

Sure-handed with the ability to stab stray passes.

Frame and play strength to stalk and stick as a run blocker. Weaknesses Production was fairly lackluster in two seasons at Arkansas.

Crowded and slowed by early route redirection.

Sluggish acceleration kick after slowing his feet.

Has a tendency to drift toward coverage on stop routes.

Doesn’t play fast enough to beat tight man underneath.

Round 7, Pick #224: Marcus Harris, CB, California

Overview

Playmaking interior lineman who makes up for his lack of size with quickness and instincts. Harris punches above his weight class in the strength department, utilizing upper-body power and lower-body balance to fight the good fight. He’ll get moved around by bigger bodies, but he’s relentless and has the athleticism to find his way back into plays. He has skilled hands and the lateral quickness to dive into gaps as both a run defender and pass rusher. Harris’ best chance to succeed will be as a one-gapper in an even front where he can become a very good rotational defender or eventual starter. Strengths Highly instinctive with skilled hands and a feel for playmaking.

Clever show-and-go punch makes linemen fall off balance.

Uses angles and first-step quickness to create disruptions.

Low center of gravity maximizes contact balance and leverage.

Excellent range and agility to tackle as an interior defender.

Active feet and well-timed hand counters create rush chances. Weaknesses Below-average length to rip and toss blocker off of him.

Undersized and gets knocked back by centered power.

Can be swallowed and neutralized by size.

Pass rush lacks the consistent get-off that his run defense has.

Round 7, Pick #231: Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska

Overview

Fidone is long and linear with impressive athleticism but just two years of game experience due to injuries over his first two seasons. He’s a willing blocker with pretty good technique but needs to add strength to handle the work in-line. He needs to become more elusive with his release and more physical at the catch point, but he’s fast and fluid through his routes. He has the ability to uncover and stress the defense beyond the first level. Fidone’s effort, athleticism and ability to improve a passing game give him a chance to become a TE2 in the NFL. Strengths Plays with ideal motor and effort.

Explosive leaper with impressive build-up speed.

Athletic with ability to sink and uncover at the top of the route.

Able to run complex routes and threaten second level.

Does a nice job of settling feet and centering his block.

Efforts to close distance and corral edge with outside gather hand. Weaknesses Will require additional mass for his long frame.

Needs to drop his pad level as a run blocker.

Inconsistent success rate as a lead blocker.

Slowed and knocked off course by route redirection.

Tardy getting eyes to the quarterback out of breaks.

Round 7, Pick #253: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia

Overview