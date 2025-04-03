In recent articles, I have noted that the Miami Dolphins have been underwhelming thus far in the offseason.



General Manager Chris Grier and his staff are not exhibiting any urgency regarding the 2025 season.



And Chris Grier does not appear to have any sense of urgency regarding his job.



So, for the sake of holding on to hope and not wanting to give up on my team, I will exercise tolerance.



I realize what many readers will think because we have been waiting for success for so many years.



It has been challenging to go 25 years without a playoff win, and we recall the disappointing conclusion to the 2024 season.



But let us adopt a semblance of hope this Spring.



The Dolphins still have the draft in late April, and Chris Grier has ten picks.



Cornerback, safety, offensive line, and defensive line are positions of strength in this year’s draft.



This bodes well for Miami, as these are the team’s most glaring needs.



Many solid players will be released throughout the NFL between now and the start of the season.



There will be opportunities to continue filling the holes on the current roster and building a competitive team.



So, let’s examine our fan loyalty to the Miami Dolphins and generate whatever level of patience remains.



What choice do we have at this point?



The decisions made by Chris Grier and the Dolphins’ top brass are beyond our control.



Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel will remain with the team in 2025.



Our job as fans is to support the team and enjoy the off-season process as much as possible.



Here, I hope for a strong draft and a positive upward trajectory for this team.





