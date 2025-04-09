From April 24 to April 26, the 2025 NFL Draft will occur in Green Bay, Wisconsin.



The results of this draft, which will impact Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel, could determine the success or failure of the 2025 team.



In the recent NFL owners’ meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, Coach McDaniel was asked about his place on the “hot seat” this season.



McDaniel did not shy away from the question and gave the impression that he is very aware of the expectations for the 2025 season.



McDaniel is also very much aware of the potential consequences if the 2025 season goes south, i.e., a losing season.



Although more insulated and seemingly protected by owner Stephen Ross, General Manager Chris Grier also faces high expectations for the 2025 season.



The first critical test is the upcoming draft.



Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel need to rewrite the results of the most recent Dolphins drafts to begin building a competitive team.



If the draft results in one or two likely starters, a typical result of Grier’s draft history, the 2025 team is set up for failure.



The 2025 draft must produce four starting-caliber players who can contribute significantly.



The Miami Dolphins’ roster needs are monumental and seemingly insurmountable.



While Grier’s history in past drafts has been pedestrian, to say the least, Grier, McDaniel, and the rest of the Dolphins’ war room advisors need to knock the 2025 draft out of the park.



I suggest trading down to accumulate as many picks as possible.



With additional picks, the Dolphins may find some surprises in players under NFL scouts’ radar.



In other words, General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel need a lot of luck in the upcoming NFL draft.



