How long have the Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel tolerated Tyreek Hill‘s errant behavior?



Way too long.



He needs to go.



Now.



As much as Miami Dolphins fans were enamored with those deep passes caught for touchdowns in 2022 and 2023, the party is over.



Hill sucked in 2024.



Saying it like it is, Hill sucked.



He can blame it on his wrist injury or whatever other excuse he uses.



It doesn’t matter.



Coach McDaniel must extract the poison in the locker room if he wants to establish a winning culture.



I realize that Tyreek Hill has not been charged with any crime from this last domestic violence incident, but can you not see the obvious?



Tyreek has anger management issues, and he unfortunately loses it very quickly.



That may work during a heated football game, but it doesn’t work in the locker room or on the sidelines.



Tyreek also expressed frustration after saying he didn’t want to be in Miami anymore last year.



And quitting on his team in the fourth quarter.



Just leave his ass.



Say goodbye and swallow the pill, Grier.



Admit you took on a prima donna when you were hoping you could build that 2023 team to reach the Super Bowl.



And convinced owner Stephen Ross of the same.



It didn’t work.



Draft a receiver or trade or pick one up that can help you in 2025 to complement Jaylen Waddle.



And drop Tyreek.



Of course, Don Shula and Jimmy Johnson are my two favorite coaches in Miami Dolphins history.



If either of them were the current head coach, Tyreek Hill would be out the door now.



Say goodbye.