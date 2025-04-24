NFL Insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated put out his only mock draft. And with it, just like with Peter Scrager, he has a Top talent falling to Pick #13 to Miami.
Round 1, Pick #13: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
“There’s a black hole at defensive tackle in Miami right now, and the Dolphins have done a ton of work on interior defensive linemen in an effort to fill it. So they stop Graham’s short slide—even if he lacks Nolen’s ceiling.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Three-technique who provides activity, effort, strength and quickness. Graham’s first-step quickness makes interior disruption inevitable. He has the instant read and response to regularly beat lateral blocks. He’s stout at the point of attack with great leverage and body control but will lose some ground against double teams. Graham’s lack of length makes it tougher for him to find quick wins as a rusher, but he more than makes up for it with his activity level and foot quickness. Harmonious hands and feet are the catalyst for his edge-to-edge counters, while his extended effort and closing burst help him get home. He may not dominate as a pro but his strength, body control and quickness should allow him to play his brand of ball and become a good starter in an upfield defensive front.
Strengths
- Plays with a non-stop motor and easy movement.
- Gets into blockers before they can get into their action.
- Compact power with instant punch and ability to extend at the point.
- Lateral quickness to eliminate reach blocks and penetrate the gaps.
- Former wrestler with a feel for leverage through contact.
- Range and hustle feed his tackle production.
- Relentless edge to edge as a rusher.
- Accurate hands and slippery upper body to infiltrate the pocket.
- Can cause havoc on twists and as a standing rusher.
- Outstanding short-area burst to close on quarterbacks.
Weaknesses
- Built with a burly frame and stubby arms.
- Lack of length creates additional work to get around wide bodies.
- Not enough bull-rush to collapse guards into the pocket.
- Has trouble dropping a deep anchor against double teams.
- Needs to develop a go-to move to improve sack production.
The Draft Network Profile
Size:
Height: 6034
Weight: 296
Arm: 32”
Hand: 9 ⅛”
Accomplishments:
Unanimous First Team All American (2024) • Second-Team All-American (2023) • First-Team All-Big Ten (2024, 2023) • Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP (2023) • Two-time Trinity League (HS wrestling) heavyweight champion
“Mason Graham is a high-skilled, three-down, disruptive defensive tackle prospect who will create consistent backfield penetration and pressure to wreck the opposing offense’s game plans.”
Strengths:
- High-ceiling pass-rush upside
- Ideal 3-technique
- Strength and body control at point of attack vs. the run
- Efficient hand fighter to deconstruct blocks
Concerns:
- Ankle flexion
- Adequate arm length
- Rotational hip flexibility
Film Analysis:
Mason Graham has been making plays since enrolling at Michigan as a highly ranked recruit of California. Graham has been an impactful player for the Michigan defense and finished off his career as one of the best NFL draft prospects in the class. Graham capped off his career with his best year statistically with 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Graham’s impact as a defensive tackle is in both the run game and a pass rusher. Graham’s overall quickness, strength, and IQ as a player sets the foundation for him to be an impactful IDL in the NFL.
Graham has violent hands with the power to put OL on their heels quickly. He has “knock-back” power to knock his blocker off balance and walk them into the backfield. Graham is a disruptive defensive lineman who thrives on wreaking havoc on the offense’s blocking scheme. Against the run, Graham holds up well at the point of attack with great body control. He pinballs off contact without losing ground or balance. He can contort his body and corkscrew versus double-team blocks, detaching his upper body from his lower to defeat those blocks. Graham is rarely moved off the ball with vertical displacement because of his lower body strength to anchor and clog running lanes. Graham stacks, peeks, and sheds blocks with great effectiveness. He is skilled at demanding double teams and occupying two linemen, keeping his linebackers clean and free to flow to the football.
Rushing the passer is a strength. He has a quick first step to swarm OL with sudden punches, clearing his way to the QB. Graham has multiple pass-rush maneuvers to quickly displace OL—double-hand swipes, quick rip, push/pull, and the long-arm over. He is effective on tackle-to-tackle twists/stunts with lateral agility and movement skills. Graham is alignment-flexible with value in multiple defensive fronts. He is a multifaceted pass rusher who can win with power or quickness. Graham offers a skill set that will live in the backfield and consistently pressure opposing QBs.
Graham is great holding up against vertical duo blocks. He gives up more ground when duo blocks attack laterally. In the zone game, his momentum can be used against him to open a crease for the ball-carrier. His arm length is functional but lessens his room for error. Graham will get stuck on blocks if his punches do not land. Longer-armed OL can delay his push-upfield and success getting into the backfield. Graham lacks the ankle flexion and rotational hip flexibility to bend around the edges and change directions. Those wider twist/stunt paths are difficult due to these limitations causing him to stutter step as he tries to corner and flatten to the QB.
Overall, Graham projects best as a starting even front 3-technique defensive tackle. He can wreck offensive game plans due to his prowess versus the run and pass. Graham has the skill set and physical ability to become one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL.
Prospect Projection: Day 1 — Pro Bowl Caliber