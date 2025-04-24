NFL Insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated put out his only mock draft. And with it, just like with Peter Scrager, he has a Top talent falling to Pick #13 to Miami.

Round 1, Pick #13: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

“There’s a black hole at defensive tackle in Miami right now, and the Dolphins have done a ton of work on interior defensive linemen in an effort to fill it. So they stop Graham’s short slide—even if he lacks Nolen’s ceiling.”

Overview

Three-technique who provides activity, effort, strength and quickness. Graham’s first-step quickness makes interior disruption inevitable. He has the instant read and response to regularly beat lateral blocks. He’s stout at the point of attack with great leverage and body control but will lose some ground against double teams. Graham’s lack of length makes it tougher for him to find quick wins as a rusher, but he more than makes up for it with his activity level and foot quickness. Harmonious hands and feet are the catalyst for his edge-to-edge counters, while his extended effort and closing burst help him get home. He may not dominate as a pro but his strength, body control and quickness should allow him to play his brand of ball and become a good starter in an upfield defensive front.

Strengths