The team at Althon Sports released their most recent 4-round mock draft, and they have the Dolphins filling a lot of needs with the five picks in the first 135.

Round 1, Pick #13: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

“Losing Jevon Holland in free agency has left Miami without a versatile and valuable back-end defender who can make big plays from a wide range of alignments. Starks has the skills to be the perfect replacement, with the ability to play safety at a high level, as well as come down into the slot and handle those responsibilities. “

Overview