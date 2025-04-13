The team at Althon Sports released their most recent 4-round mock draft, and they have the Dolphins filling a lot of needs with the five picks in the first 135.
Round 1, Pick #13: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
“Losing Jevon Holland in free agency has left Miami without a versatile and valuable back-end defender who can make big plays from a wide range of alignments. Starks has the skills to be the perfect replacement, with the ability to play safety at a high level, as well as come down into the slot and handle those responsibilities. “
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Three-year starter with reams of high-leverage games on his résumé. Starks is a versatile safety with the size and athleticism to eliminate contested catches and the speed and ball skills to shine when the action travels deep. Connection to the route is inconsistent in man and he’s baited out of position by misdirection, but better discipline and anticipation should clean that up. He’s not a true force player near the line and his pursuit angles can be raggedy but he gets guys down when he’s in position. Starks has feast-or-famine moments on tape but he figures to test well and star in team interviews. He is a future starter as a movable back-end piece whose consistency will determine his floor/ceiling.
Strengths
- Has football IQ and athleticism to play multiple spots.
- Speed to phase deep routes or recover when necessary.
- Locates deep ball and plays it with plus body control.
- Challenges pass catchers with good force.
- Flows downhill and squeezes workspace for runners.
- Slips around big bodies and moves toward the action.
- Able to mirror and track bounce-outs with excellent burst.
- Gets runners down when he’s in position.
Weaknesses
- Average peripheral vision and block shed as a down safety.
- Slows and catches contact when tackling running backs.
- Inconsistent to stack blocks or spill the run from the box.
- Suspect pursuit angles surrender long touchdowns.
- Too many eye violations in coverage this year.
- Loses connection at break points when playing man.
Round 2, Pick #48: Josh Conerly Jr. OT, Oregon
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Two-year starter whose in-season improvement and performance against Penn State’s Abdul Carter make it easier to project his future. Conerly is proportionally built but lacks ideal play strength. He strains at the point of attack but needs to get his hips and hands synced to improve as a finisher. He moves easily in space and gets to his angles to help spring the run. Conerly sets with smooth slides and ready hands but gets caught over-setting. He has anchor troubles against power that might be challenging to correct. He sees twists and blitzes developing and recovers with athleticism when beaten. Conerly is young and needs more development, but he should become a good starter at tackle or guard.
Strengths
- Showed vast improvement as the season progressed.
- Movements are composed and relatively athletic.
- Accelerates hard into down blocks.
- Works with strain at the point of attack and is rarely on the ground.
- Consistent, well-balanced slides both diagonally and back inside.
- Throws a sudden punch with good pop.
- Squeezes B-gap and scans for incoming when rusher voids.
Weaknesses
- Lacks pace to collect linebacker on work-up blocks.
- Needs to improve his play strength and play bigger.
- Oversets open up the inside door in pass protection.
- Average bender who relies on forward lean to brace up.
- Has trouble anchoring against speed-to-power rushers.
Round 3, Pick #98: Jalen Rivers, OL, Miami
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
A burly offensive lineman with natural anchor and above-average length, Rivers is best-suited for short spaces, where his athletic limitations can be mitigated. He could get a shot at right tackle but slow feet will put him in harm’s way against NFL edge rushers. He’s sturdy at the point against bull-rushers and space-eaters. He works with stiff hips and below-average base footwork, which often short-circuit attempts to leverage and clear the gaps. He’s a clunky mover who will be tied to scheme, but his mass and length increase his likelihood of finding starting reps at some point, provided he can stay healthy.
Strengths
- Has the mass to absorb and swallow defenders near his gap.
- Natural anchor and play strength force two-gappers to work.
- Plays with adequate timing getting from block to block.
- Hand strength helps him keep defenders engaged.
- Unleashes punch with good quickness and timing.
- Length allows him to lock out despite losing inside hands.
- Power rushers frequently slam into a wall when taking their shots.
Weaknesses
- Hip stiffness limits bend and stifles fluidity of movement.
- Needs to play with quicker hands as a run blocker.
- Missing desired foot chop and displacement on double teams.
- Struggles setting to pocket depth and allowing leakage over the top.
- Slow-footed redirecting back inside versus counters and twists.
- Missed time due to injury in 2021, 2022 and 2024.
Round 4, Pick #116: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Broughton has first-step quickness to penetrate and above-average range as a tackler. He has an adequate anchor but needs to improve his upper-body strength to press and shed downhill blocks. He’s an instinctive rusher with a diverse plan and is outstanding at causing havoc with his length and footwork. His rush alone creates rotational value as a three-technique or odd-front defensive end.
Strengths
- Gets off the ball with a quick first step.
- Looks to split and balance through double teams.
- Athletic ability to extend his range as a run defender.
- Outstanding use of length to bypass protection.
- Pressures the pocket with force and/or foot quickness.
- Rush plans are well-conceived and diversified.
Weaknesses
- Lacks girth in his lowers with thin calves.
- Can be a step slow reacting to a blocker’s lateral steps.
- Takes longer rides on the block than necessary.
- Needs better upper-body power to press and shed blockers.
- Hard-charging rush can lack balance and control at times.
Round 4, Pick #135: Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Receiver-to-tight-end convert who comes from NFL bloodlines. Gadsden is more of a big slot receiver than a pass-catching tight end. He gets hung up on press coverage and won’t outrange NFL man coverage downfield, but his wingspan gives him a distinct advantage at the catch stage. He creates throwing windows when he’s allowed to stay on the move and he battles for contested catches. He needs to get stronger and become a little more competitive as a blocker but there’s enough receiving talent for him to be picked on Day 3 of the draft.
Strengths
- Posted 100-plus receiving yards five times in 2024.
- Routes create room underneath.
- Massive catch radius with ability to bring it in from way outside.
- Adjusts the route to scramble open when the play extends.
- Good focus and toughness catching when contested.
- Able to handle stalk blocks and wall-offs in the slot.
Weaknesses
- Has trouble releasing from the slot when pressed.
- Lacks desired acceleration off the line and into routes.
- Tight-hipped and slower to get out of his breaks.
- Average agility to make adjustments on the throw.
- Has a receiver’s blocking demeanor as a tight end.