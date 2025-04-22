Luke Easterling of Althon Sports released his final 4-round mock draft before the draft this week. He has Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #13: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

“Miami could target offensive line help or even one of this year’s top safety prospects here, but don’t sleep on Nolen here. A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Nolen’s rare athleticism and upside are reminiscent of when Christian Wilkins was coming out of Clemson, whom the Dolphins took with this same selection back in 2019. He’d be the ideal candidate to replace Wilkins’ impact in the trenches.”

Overview

Nolen has NFL-starting size but won’t blow you away with his physical traits. However, he gains quick advantages with his explosiveness into contact and ability to beat up blockers when singled up. He has the athletic talent to play into gaps but needs to play with better hands to keep himself clean at the point of attack. He wins as a rusher with his athleticism and play strength, and doesn’t need to be schemed for. The pass rush still requires refinement, but he already flashes quick-win moves that foreshadow good pressure and sack production as a pro. Nolen’s blend of explosiveness and playmaking talent create high upside as a three-down interior lineman.

Strengths