The team at Althon Sports released their Day 2 Mock Draft, and with two picks, they have Miami selecting.

The assessment of Emmanwori’s tape could depend on which games you watch. He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a “first to the action” mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline. He’s capable of playing over the top, inside the box or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends. He’s upright with average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has rare NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

Strengths

Elite blend of traits, speed and versatility.

Has the skill set to match up with top tight ends.

Underestimating his range in space comes at a price.

Wingspan and ball skills like a five-star wide receiver.

Able to land punishing blows on catch targets.

Leaping and length help smother catch tries.

Has the speed to wipe out angles on wide runs.

Racked up solo tackles in all three seasons. Weaknesses Drifts through games without urgency at times.

Inconsistent downhill trigger in run support.

Block take-on and pursuit angles need improvement.

Gives too much ground to blockers instead of bypassing.

Hip tightness limits transition quickness in space.

Average instincts and route anticipation. Round 3, Pick #98: Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

Overview

Belton is an enormous tackle with good power and long arms. He can bulldoze the roads clean for running backs but needs to play with better hand placement to sustain his early lead. Belton has the length to shove rushers up and around the pocket but his punch timing is inconsistent and he lacks the body control to consistently respond to inside counters. If a team can steady his feet and improve his hand placement, he could become a solid starter at right tackle, but he will need some help from time to time.

Strengths