The Dolphins, initially regarded as a preseason playoff contender, did not meet expectations in 2024. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had his third concussion in two years during a Week 2 defeat against the Bills, and Miami accumulated defeats without a viable alternative at the position behind him. They started the season with a record of 2-6, with three of those defeats happening during Tagovailoa’s absence from the team. Despite securing second place in the league in 2023 with 496 points, the Dolphins’ offense struggled last year, accumulating just 345 total points.

To regain playoff competitiveness in 2025, Miami must reacquire its dynamic playmaking prowess from 2023, and it all starts with the next NFL Draft, scheduled for 24 –26 April.

Miami Dolphins at the 2025 Draft

The Miami Dolphins are set to make 10 of the draft’s 257 selections, first with the No. 13 choice in the first round. This places them as a team with the joint-second most selections in the league, and it should provide enough wiggle room to cover all positions that need bolstering.

If the Dolphins utilize all 10 picks, it would represent the most significant influx of rookie talent since the 2020 NFL draft, when the team restructured its roster with 11 selections, including Tua Tagovailoa and two additional first-round picks, although the team could opt to trade for more or relocate those picks elsewhere.

Who will the Dolphins pick in the First Round of the 2025 Draft?

Many signs are pointing towards Texas CB, Jahdae Barron, as Miami’s first-round (13th overall) pick.

The Eagles’ first-round secondary double-option worked like magic last season. They rode the coattails of rookies Quinyon Mitchell (22nd overall) and Cooper DeJean (40th overall) to a Super Bowl victory. Therefore, making long-term investments in the explosive, instinctive Jahdae Barron from Texas (to complement Jalen Ramsey on the outside) feels like a viable and wise strategy for the Dolphins to make in their first-round pick.

Miami Dolphins’ First-Round Pick Future Odds

If Barron isn’t selected inside the first twelve picks, he’ll be a great selection for Miami. However, when NFL bettors sign up with ESPN BET promo code GAMBLING for an exclusive new user offer, they may notice a discrepancy in NFL specials where oddsmakers believe the Dolphins’ first-round pick will be a player representing the O-line.

Offensive Line +115

Defensive Lineman/Edge +425

Cornerback +550

Safety +650

Wide Receiver +3500

Tight End +4000

Linebacker +4400

Running Back +6000

With offensive and defensive line positions topping the odds regarding Miami’s first-round pick, it begs the question: what positions should the Dolphins focus on in their early-round selections?

What do the Miami Dolphins need in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Dolphins Offensive Needs

Although Tagovailoa’s injury was largely unrelated to the protection provided, Miami’s offensive line consistently struggled to maintain quarterback stability and rhythm throughout the season. Due in large part to Miami’s quick-game phase of offense, the interior defense—which included center Aaron Brewer, guards Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg—was extremely vulnerable, allowing nine sacks, 79 total quarterback pressures, and an astounding 69 other losses that did not lead to pressure. Jones departed through free agency, and the team acquired James Daniels; nonetheless, the Dolphins should seek an enhancement at the opposite guard position through the draft.

A notable deficiency in the offensive was the absence of a substantial third weapon. Despite his 886 receiving yards on 88 receptions, tight end Jonnu Smith was essentially a glorified dump-off outlet due to his average depth of target of just 5.0 yards. The line troubles have rightfully garnered significant attention; yet, given Smith’s use and his impending 30th birthday during training camp, Miami could capitalize on the potential talent at this position in this draft and match what the oddsmakers believe: a focus on the O-line in the opening draft round.

Dolphins Defensive Needs

Defensive line injuries crippled the 2023 Dolphins, and the 2024 squad took a further turn for the worst in Week 4 when top edge defender Jaelan Phillips tore his ACL. The Dolphins’ pass rush was severely lacking in 2023 because Bradley Chubb was still sidelined with an ACL tear he had sustained in Week 15. Assuming everyone is healthy and returns in 2025, this edge unit could be much improved because of rookie Chop Robinson’s impressive performance, which included seven sacks, 56 total pressures, and an 18.8% win rate.

In order to shore up their interior defense, the Dolphins may shop around for draft picks. In spite of Zach Sieler’s 20 sacks over the previous two seasons, his win percentage was below 9.0% and his PFF run-defense rankings were below average in both of those years. With Calais Campbell’s decision to join Arizona, Benito Jones has taken over as the team’s starting interior linebacker. However, Jones only managed a 51.4 PFF overall rating in the previous season.

The Dolphins could also target a cornerback in the first round (cough, Barron). Still, after wasting a second-round pick on Cam Smith in 2023 and seeing little action in his first two seasons, they might wait to address the position until Smith can challenge Jalen Ramsey for the starting job.