The writing might be on the wall for wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s time with the Miami Dolphins at this point for more reasons than one. First, he’s on the heels of his worst campaign with the team from a production standpoint.

For most of his NFL career, Hill has consistently put together seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards, but he came up short of that benchmark in the 2024 season. He totaled just 959 receiving yards, which marks his fewest since he played for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 campaign.

Furthermore, Hill has been involved in some more off-the-field drama as of late. He allegedly got into a domestic incident with his wife, Keeta, recently. Even though no charges were filed and the confrontation supposedly never got violent, Keeta Hill is looking to split up from Tyreek Hill regardless, as she has filed for divorce.

With Tyreek Hill’s future in Miami seemingly in jeopardy once again, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald relayed what an unnamed NFL general manager said about what the Dolphins could receive as compensation in a Tyreek Hill trade.

“A longtime NFL general manager told me that he could see another team giving up a 2026 third-round pick that could become a second-rounder if Hill meets certain thresholds,” Jackson wrote.

The Dolphins wouldn’t exactly get a return on their investment with a third-round pick, as Miami parted ways with far more assets than that to acquire Tyreek Hill before the 2022 season. Miami traded a whopping six draft picks to Kansas City, including one first-round selection and one second-round pick.

Whether or not Tyreek Hill is obtainable via trade with a third-round pick is unclear, but if so, rival NFL teams should jump on the opportunity to acquire him in the hope that he can return to the same level of player he was earlier in his Dolphins tenure. Just as recently as the 2023 campaign, he led the NFL in total receiving yards and receiving touchdowns across 16 games played with Miami. He averaged a league-high 112.4 receiving yards per contest to boot.