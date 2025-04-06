Today, on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about the breaking news that Terron Armstead has officially announced his retirement from the NFL. He discusses what this means to the Dolphins’ offensive line. Is Patrick Paul ready to take over? Does this change what the Dolphins will do with the 13th overall pick in Round 1, and should they draft an offensive tackle there? Plus, with Armstead, Mostert, and Campbell now gone, who will fill that leadership void on the Dolphins? Also, Mike talks about why Miami is sitting on $17 million in salary cap space and not signing players to fill holes on the defensive line, offensive guard, and cornerback. It’s because the Dolphins are in a “soft rebuild” and not going “all in” to win in 2025. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

