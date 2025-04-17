As the fiasco continues for the Miami Dolphins with the team now seeking a trade for Jalen Ramsey, where does this leave the team, the draft, the 13th pick, now that cornerback is the biggest position of need on the team? We have three options at 13: best player available, draft to fill our biggest need, or trade down? As I have listened to all the podcasts, the Mel Kiper’s of the world, and the mock drafts, here is my take on the draft.

There are only five players that should be taken at 13 if they don’t trade down. The two offensive linemen, Will Campbell or Armand Membou, would have to fall big time, and I don’t see that happening. The cornerbacks, Will Johnson or Jahdae Barron, should be there at pick 13 if they don’t trade down. Defensive tackle Mason Graham would be a good pick, but he would need to fall as well. Kenneth Grant is another possibility, but you probably could trade down a few picks to get him.

Another key to this draft is the quarterbacks, specifically Shedeur Sanders. If he goes in the top 9, that could help us. If he is available at 13, then you hope Pittsburgh will call for a possible trade-up. They have no second-round pick this year, which, in my opinion, has to be part of it. Is Jaxson Dart possible for a team before 13, and even a trade-up partner? I don’t think so.

A crazy wildcard would be Miami trading up for Armand Membou. This is a top-five talent that would start at left guard day one, with insurance if Patrick Paul were to falter. The Miami offense would have a better offensive line with all the same weapons, with the addition of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. That could be interesting.

I believe the Dolphins have to draft a cornerback at the 13th pick. The left guard spot will be left for later. There are a bunch of good guards in this draft, and a few good possible free agents. The defensive tackle is the next spot up that should be picked at 48, unless a truly great value on their board drops. Another deep position in this draft. After that, it has to be the best player available at the positions of need. Remember, we need to draft two cornerbacks and 2-3 defensive tackles.

Chris Grier has to do the best job of his career making trades, moving around this draft. Ten picks are great when most of them were in the first four rounds. That isn’t the case here. Also, what can Miami get in a trade for Ramsey? Of course, everyone is hoping for a 3rd round pick. That is going to be wishful thinking.

Then again, it only takes one team.

Should be fun next week!