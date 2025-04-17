Brent Sobieski of Bleacher Report recently released his 3-round mock draft, and with their first three picks, he has Miami selecting.
Round 1, Pick #13: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
“Georgia’s Malaki Starks may play safety and he may not have tested out of this world, but everyone knows exactly what they’ll get with the defensive back: One of the best pure players in the class regardless of position.
He’s a smooth operator who excelled from Day 1 as part of the Bulldogs’ loaded defense. He particularly thrives in coverage, where he looks so effortless and comfortable working in space.
“Starks immediately brings a versatile skill set to the Dolphins secondary,” Parson said. “He is a great free safety with the man-coverage chops to walk down into the nickel. Jevon Holland’s loss in free agency is quickly filled by adding Starks, and the Dolphins shouldn’t experience any dropoff whatsoever. They may have even upgraded in the long run.”
“
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Three-year starter with reams of high-leverage games on his résumé. Starks is a versatile safety with the size and athleticism to eliminate contested catches and the speed and ball skills to shine when the action travels deep. Connection to the route is inconsistent in man and he’s baited out of position by misdirection, but better discipline and anticipation should clean that up. He’s not a true force player near the line and his pursuit angles can be raggedy but he gets guys down when he’s in position. Starks has feast-or-famine moments on tape but he figures to test well and star in team interviews. He is a future starter as a movable back-end piece whose consistency will determine his floor/ceiling.
Strengths
- Has football IQ and athleticism to play multiple spots.
- Speed to phase deep routes or recover when necessary.
- Locates deep ball and plays it with plus body control.
- Challenges pass catchers with good force.
- Flows downhill and squeezes workspace for runners.
- Slips around big bodies and moves toward the action.
- Able to mirror and track bounce-outs with excellent burst.
- Gets runners down when he’s in position.
Weaknesses
- Average peripheral vision and block shed as a down safety.
- Slows and catches contact when tackling running backs.
- Inconsistent to stack blocks or spill the run from the box.
- Suspect pursuit angles surrender long touchdowns.
- Too many eye violations in coverage this year.
- Loses connection at break points when playing man.
Round 2, Pick #48: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio St
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Broad-framed three-year starter with core power and leg drive to hold the line of scrimmage or change it. He can stick and sustain in-line or on the second level and is a plus finisher. Jackson has the athleticism for all tasks as an outside-zone blocker. He is also able to accelerate and lead the way on long pulls or counters. He leans against stunting/slanting fronts, and he can be tardy in opening his hips and activating his feet for recoveries. He’s long but punches with wider hands and struggles to consistently maintain his edges when mirroring. Overall, Jackson has the measurables, power and movement for any scheme as a starting guard.
Strengths
- Guard prototype with thick chest, broad hips, long arms and big hands.
- Able to punch and stay clinched from a distance.
- Uses core power, hip flexion and hand resets to thwart bull rush.
- Uses length and upper-body power to thump gap shooters.
- Displays above average “hit and stick” for longer sustain.
- Strain and leg drive to push double-team blocks vertically.
- Moves fluidly and with good acceleration for stretch blocks and pulls.
- He looks for physical block finishes once he’s locked in.
Weaknesses
- Wide protection hands leave his frame wide open.
- Forward lean diminishes ability to widen and defend his edges.
- Below-average agility and lateral quickness in recovery mode.
- Quicker defenders can beat him with quick wins heads-up.
- Becomes hurried getting off secure block and up to linebacker.
Round 3, Pick #198: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Norman-Lott is an undersized interior defender who will need to specialize in penetration and havoc creation in a one-gapping scheme. He has plus snap quickness and is talented at reading and beating move blocks. He’s a rangy run defender with a full tank of gas but will struggle against downhill rushing attacks aimed at him. Norman-Lott is an energetic pass rusher with a high pressure rate. He plays with harmonious hands and feet that work to and around edges, but he won’t offer much as a power rusher. His lack of size could hurt his draft slotting, but he has the potential to become a rotational defender and sub-package rusher.
Strengths
- Can trigger off the snap and disrupt blocking schemes with penetration.
- Inside hands bolster ability to play with upper-body power.
- Rarely gives in and displays sudden disengagement to tackle.
- Plus short-area athleticism and range to tackle.
- Pass rush fueled by quick, lively hands throughout the rep.
- Uses swipes, grabs and chops to prevent protection from sinking in.
- Feet constantly search for the blocker’s edge on rush reps.
Weaknesses
- Scheme-dependent and was primarily a sub-package option for the Vols.
- Lacks mass and requires a mighty effort to battle against power.
- First contact can bounce and widen him out of the gap.
- Needs to develop additional moves and counters as a rusher.
- Unable to generate pocket-pushing force as a bull-rusher.