Brent Sobieski of Bleacher Report recently released his 3-round mock draft, and with their first three picks, he has Miami selecting.

Round 1, Pick #13: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

“Georgia’s Malaki Starks may play safety and he may not have tested out of this world, but everyone knows exactly what they’ll get with the defensive back: One of the best pure players in the class regardless of position.

He’s a smooth operator who excelled from Day 1 as part of the Bulldogs’ loaded defense. He particularly thrives in coverage, where he looks so effortless and comfortable working in space.

“Starks immediately brings a versatile skill set to the Dolphins secondary,” Parson said. “He is a great free safety with the man-coverage chops to walk down into the nickel. Jevon Holland’s loss in free agency is quickly filled by adding Starks, and the Dolphins shouldn’t experience any dropoff whatsoever. They may have even upgraded in the long run.”

Overview