Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network are reporting the Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options, and it wouldn’t be a surprise that Ramsey will play elsewhere in 2025.

This news is a big surprise as Miami extended Ramsey for three years and $72.3 million last September.

When a trade is executed, the Dolphins are in full rebuilding mode for the 2025 season as they are building for the future.

Any notion that Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel must win this upcoming season to keep their jobs is out the window.

A trade has Miami eating $25.8 million of dead cap this season, and it costs Miami $8.5 million of salary cap space. If a trade happens post-June 1st the numbers change, but still are not good for the Dolphins from a financial standpoint.

From a contract perspective, this trade has no upside, so it is confusing why Miami is open to this trade other than they are buying draft picks and willing to take the financial loss from a salary cap perspective.

The other possibility is that Ramsey is not happy in Miami and wants out and is demanding a trade behind the scenes.

One can guess Miami wants more draft picks so badly that they decided to take all of the cap hit this year as they are building for the future and not for 2025.

Ramsey only played in 27 games for the Dolphins and had five interceptions during that time.

The #Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played elsewhere in 2025, per me and @TomPelissero. Miami and Ramsey, due $25.1M fully guaranteed this season, could be parting ways. pic.twitter.com/rfbNDcNL6m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2025

The Dolphins’ secondary will be in shambles, with Miami losing all four starters from last season if/when Ramsey is traded. This offseason, they have added Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis at the safety position. They have yet to add a cornerback and will now depend on Cam Smith, Storm Duck, and Kader Kohou as well as any rookies they add at that position.

If Ramsey is moved, the cornerback position is up there with the defensive line as the biggest need on this team right now, heading into the 2025 season. I would expect Miami to look to add a veteran unsigned cornerback on the open market still.

Rasul Douglas, Asante Samuel Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Mike Hilton, and CJ Henderson are still available players on the market whom Miami may target.

This move would also signal the end of the failed rebuild that began in 2019 that Stephen Ross and Chris Grier began. It was a rebuild that did get the Dolphins back into the playoffs but resulted in no real results in regard to playoff wins or division titles.