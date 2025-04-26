The Miami Dolphins started Saturday with one pick in round four, three picks in round five, and three picks in round seven. Well, they traded the fourth-round pick and one of their 7th round picks (224) and added a 2026 pick in Round 3 and added a sixth-round pick later today.

Miami’s next pick as of this moment will be at pick #143 in Round 5.

Many Dolphins fans are confused as they have only drafted two players thus far, and their next pick won’t come to round five, barring another trade up. But what this tells me is that any talk of Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier being on the HOT SEAT can now be put to rest.

If you are on the hot seat, you are drafting players to help you win now, not looking to add a pick in 2026.

The other thing this trade says is that Miami isn’t concerned about adding players in this draft who can help right away. With their picks in Rounds 5, 6, and 7 they will draft developmental projects.

Miami will look to add players to fill immediate needs at cornerback, safety, defensive line, and offensive line depth after May 1st in free agency with unsigned players who are mostly older players on the downside of their career.