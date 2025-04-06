Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Terron Armstead is retiring from the NFL. This is not shocking news for the Miami Dolphins and has been expected.

Mike McDaniel opened his media session at the NFL Scouting Combine, saying the Dolphins are under the assumption that Terron Armstead won’t be a part of the team in 2025. And that ended up being the case.

Armstead joined Miami in 2022 as a free agent. His time in Miami has been complicated; when he is on the field, he plays at a very high level, but he has missed many games.

Only 13 games played in 2022, 10 in 2023, and this past year he started 15, but left early in 2 of them so truly he only played in 13 games.

Miami used a 2nd round draft pick on Patrick Paul last April, and now he will be handed the starting left tackle position with Larry Borom as his backup.

I fully expect the Dolphins to add another offensive tackle with one of their ten draft picks in this month’s draft. Many have speculated they may take a tackle like Kelvin Banks or Will Campbell in Round one of this draft at pick #13.