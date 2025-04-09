BREAKING: Tyreek Hill Involved in Domestic Dispute with Wife

WPLG 10 in Miami is reporting that Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife on Monday at his high-rise condominium in Sunny Isles Beach. The TV station has obtained a copy of the police report of the incident.

Per the WPLG report on their website: “Officers with Sunny Isles Beach Police Department responded just before 2 p.m. to the 18000 block of Collins Avenue following a report of an “assault in progress.”

When they arrived, police said they spoke with Hill, his wife, Keeta Hill, and her mother, Alesia Vaccaro.

Vaccaro told officers she had been living with the couple since last November, shortly after the birth of her granddaughter.

She described Hill, 31, as “very aggressive and impulsive,” and said she feared for her daughter’s safety, the report stated.”

The report went on to say that Vaccaro called the police after she witnessed Tyreek throw a laptop on the floor. His wife told police she is in the process of filing for divorce.

The WPLG report went on to say: “Authorities said Tyreek Hill told officers he had just returned from training and was discussing therapy with his wife when the argument escalated.

Police said he admitted to grabbing the baby, saying, “I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want.”

Although both Hill and his wife stated the argument never turned physical, officers said they observed a bruise on Keeta Hill’s upper chest.

She told them it may have happened unintentionally when Hill took the baby from her, according to the report. Officers noted the child appeared to be in good health.”

JUST IN: Police responded to an “assault in progress” involving Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill. Story from @WPLGLocal10:https://t.co/OJHRdqNb0E — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 9, 2025

Tyreek Hill is no stranger to making headlines. Below is a list of some of the headlines Hill has made off the field.

Tyreek Hill assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in 2014.

Tyreek Hill was investigated for battery against his 3-year-old son.

Tyreek Hill hit and assaulted a worker at the Haulover Marine Center in 2023.

Tyreek Hill has a court date later this year because he broke the leg of plus-sized model Sophie Hall in his backyard running offensive line drills.

Tyreek Hill was in court on two different paternity suits in 2024 where he claimed he wasn’t the father (SPOILER: he was) and he had to begin paying child support.

Tyreek Hill was pulled over and put in handcuffs prior to the Week 1 game vs Jacksonville this year because he failed to roll down his window for the police.

Tyreek Hill filed divorce papers against his wife, only to claim he didn’t mean to and it was a mistake.

Tyreek Hill went on social media a few years ago saying he was going to retire to be a porn star.

Tyreek Hill had to leave a comedy club in Atlanta because “his boys” were getting into it with another group of men and a brawl was about to take place.

There is confusion about how many kids Tyreek Hill has. The number is more than 10, but no exact count is known at this time.

Tyreek Hill is currently in the middle of a lawsuit with a plus-size model. A YAHOO Sports story from earlier this year laid out the matter of what the model encountered at Tyreek’s house.

Per Yahoo Sports, “The first day at his home, she participated in offensive-line drills with Hill and his trainer. Hall followed Hill’s instructions as they ran through the drills. At one point, she caused Hill to be pushed backward, “garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including [Hill’s] mother, sister, friend and trainer,” according to the suit.

The Dolphins star’s demeanor suddenly shifted and he grew irate, the court documents say, adding that during one of the plays, Hill charged into the woman “violently and with great force.”

“Tyreek became enraged, and forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg, requiring surgery with orthopedic reconstruction and hardware implantation,” the lawsuit claims.

More on this latest story as it develops.