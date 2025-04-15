At the upcoming NFL draft, I would give Defensive Coach Anthony Weaver the pick of the litter.



Allow Coach Weaver to strengthen the defense.



There are several compelling reasons for this strategy, in my opinion:



• For some “inexplicable” reason (being sarcastic, folks), I trust Anthony Weaver’s coaching skills more than coaching on offense.



• If the 2025 Miami Dolphins build their team heavy on defense, that would only help Tua Tagovailoa and the offense. It would give Tua more opportunities and minimize the points it takes to win the game.



• Based on how General Manager Chris Grier has acted thus far in the off-season, we are headed for a 6–8-win season at best. Yet, with a defense that can dominate opposing offenses, we have the potential to compete.



• The Dolphins will likely lose Anthony Weaver to a head coaching position in the league in 2026, so why not give him every opportunity to succeed in 2025? If the defensive side of the ball is a success and the offense does not quite meet expectations, it is an interesting decision for Chris Grier and Stephen Ross regarding the 2026 head coach of the team.



• In 2024, the defense ranked tenth of thirty-two teams in points scored against them. The offense, on the other hand, ranked twenty-second out of thirty-two teams in points scored. Enough said.



• We all recognize, at least most fans, that the Miami Dolphins need a culture change. We also know that the team lacks toughness and is considered “soft” even by former players. So why not transform the 2025 version into a physically oriented team emphasizing the running game, ball control, and a suffocating ball-hawk defense?



Allow Coach Anthony Weaver more to say about the draft selections and the signing of players released from other teams in the coming weeks.



