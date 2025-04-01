Defensive lineman Calais Campbell made a decision, and it’s not one that Dolphins fans will like. He has decided to play one more season and is going to sign with the Arizona Cardinals per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The deal is 1 year $5.5 mill with incentives that could make it worth $7.5 million. With Campbell’s departure, Miami now has a 4th round 2026 compensatory pick coming. Unless they sign a free agent prior to May 1st that would offset this loss in the formula.

Earlier today, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Campbell had offers from Baltimore and Miami and was mulling a decision. Apparently, he also had an offer from the Cardinals or they came in this afternoon with the best offer on the table for Campbell.

I believe this is the best thing for the Dolphins long-term in that Campbell was going to be 39 on September 1st and is on a snap count due to his age. For a team like the Dolphins that is rebuilding (even though they won’t publicly admit it) he isn’t a fit.

All Dolphins fans love Campbell and how he played last season, but let’s be honest about it as well: because of his age, he isn’t an every-down player and won’t be in 2025.

In recent weeks, Miami has had its offseason on pause, waiting for a decision on Campbell, which I disagreed with. I thought they should have been actively looking to replace him because of Campbell’s age, which is the elephant in the room.

John Jenkins, Linval Joseph, and Za’Darius Smith are all available and suitable rotational NFL players on the defensive line who would help the Dolphins and who I am sure Miami is calling at this point to see if they can bring one in.

38 and still going: Standout DL and #Dolphins FA Calais Campbell is expected to sign with the #AZCardinals on a 1-year deal, sources say, as the former Walter Payton Man of the Year is set for another season. 38 years old, with 17 seasons under his belt, Campbell isn’t done. pic.twitter.com/6aC1l8NXBs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2025

Right now, Miami has only Zach Sieler and a career backup at best in Benito Jones. Yes, they have 10 draft picks, but depending on rookies to come in and contribute on day one is being naive.

Not to mention, Miami has many needs on this roster and cannot ignore other positions to double down or triple down on defensive tackle/defensive end in this month’s draft.