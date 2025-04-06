I recently read an article about how many Miami Dolphins fans are panicking as if the 2025 season were over.



The article also stated that many Miami Dolphins fans are underwhelmed regarding the team’s off-season moves thus far and are already looking forward to the 2026 season.



The implication is that these same Miami Dolphins fans are overreacting.



It’s only April, and we have a long way to go until September.



Let’s examine this sentiment, which is grounded in what has happened with the Dolphins thus far this offseason.



Some fans still believe that, with the current team construction and additions expected through the draft and the rest of free agency, the Dolphins can compete with the Buffalo Bills in 2025.



Stop dreaming.



This is the reality.



The Miami Dolphins have significant holes to fill throughout their roster, most notably on the offensive and defensive lines, as well as in the defensive backfield.



Even with some of these positions filled in the coming months, should a starter become injured, the lack of depth becomes an issue.



The team remains with often-injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and an average head coach who, as reports have documented, fails to establish a culture of discipline.



That is not the formula for success unless radical, unexpected changes occur.



Some may refer to these changes as miracles.



Tua is healthy all year.



Receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle return to their 2023 form.



A strong and physical offensive line emerges, leading to a robust running game.



Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has created a dominant defense with the players at his disposal.



Nonetheless, a reasonably optimistic expectation for the 2025 Miami Dolphins is eight or nine wins, which would likely result in them missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year.



Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, Dolphins fans.





