As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier finds himself at a critical crossroads. After years of mixed draft results and early playoff exits, the fanbase is restless—and rightfully so. The Dolphins still have talent on this team, but lack the edge and identity needed to take the next step. While it may not be likely, Grier has an opportunity to get us back on the right path and regain his popularity among Dolphins fans. How so, you might ask? Let’s explore.

If there’s one clear priority for Miami in this draft, it’s adding toughness, especially on the offensive and defensive lines. For too long, the Dolphins have been pushed around by more physical teams when it matters most. Grier needs to prioritize prospects who bring grit, power, and a no-nonsense approach at the line of scrimmage. Whether it’s a mauling tackle or guard to protect Tua Tagovailoa or a run-stuffing defensive tackle to anchor the front, Miami must start dictating terms at the point of attack. Playoff-caliber teams dominate the trenches. It’s time for the Dolphins to follow suit.

In addition, Grier needs to hit early with some truly impactful players. He has been hit-or-miss in past years and cannot afford another lackluster draft. We need sound starters—not risky gambles. Grier also has to show that he can stay disciplined and not reach for a player just because they fill a hole on the roster. That doesn’t mean ignoring team needs; it just means finding value and fit without sacrificing talent. Miami doesn’t need a perfect 10-for-10 draft class, but they do need 3–5 players who can contribute right away and become foundational pieces. Solid, steady drafting is how you build long-term success.

Perhaps most importantly, Dolphins fans want to see—and feel—a clear vision with these draft picks. Is the goal to build a suffocating defense that imposes its will? Or are we doubling down on the trenches to become a more balanced, playoff-ready team? The days of scattershot drafting and hoping for breakout years must end. Every pick should reflect a broader strategy, and we should not be left scratching our heads at the end of the draft.

In conclusion, Chris Grier has a long way to go in mending his relationship with the fans, but he can take a big step in the right direction with a successful draft. Can he make this a season we all look forward to or will we be left feeling like it’s over before it even begins?

We will find out soon.