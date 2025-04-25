Position-versatile defensive back with good size but average coverage talent. Hancock is strong enough to play near the line or on the back end, and his heaviest usage has come from the nickel spot. He’s an above-average tackler in run support and in space but has average thump. He gets beat off the dribble in press-man and struggles to make up ground quickly against shifty route-runners. He does his job from zone by keeping catches in front of him and tackling quickly but lacks playmaking instincts. Hancock’s size and versatility helps, but he might not excel enough in the coverage phase to become a long-term starter.