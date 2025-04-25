Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports released his Day 2 Mock Draft now that the first night is in the books. In Rounds 2 and 3 Friday Night he has Miami Selecting…
Round 2, Pick #48: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
A three-year starting right guard with a relatively safe floor, Ratledge plays with a dirt-dog mentality. His pad level is too high, but he mauls his way into early advantages in the run game. He has strong hands and uses them effectively to control and sustain his block. He’s an average athlete with adequate foot quickness and technique to get the job done. Ratledge lacks length and will reach when punching, opening him to quick counters. He sees and handles twists with above-average success and has enough anchor and redirect power to protect his pocket. Ratledge’s mentality and toughness should help him become a solid starter fairly quickly.
Strengths
- Good firmness into contact on double teams.
- Runs feet and closes distance as drive blocker.
- Big hands and a strong core help to sustain the block.
- Uses play-side hand to collect and seal the edge.
- Patient and controlled when climbing to linebackers.
- Quick-sets with instant punch to disorient interior rushers.
- Works from twist to twist with timing and balance.
Weaknesses
- Below-average pad level when fitting his block.
- Struggles to react to slants and stunts in time.
- Starts brawling and hand placement gets away from him.
- Below-average length for interior protection.
- Too much forward lean into his pass punch.
- Protection is vulnerable to slap-swim moves.
Round 3, Pick #98: Jordan Hancock, S, Ohio State
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Position-versatile defensive back with good size but average coverage talent. Hancock is strong enough to play near the line or on the back end, and his heaviest usage has come from the nickel spot. He’s an above-average tackler in run support and in space but has average thump. He gets beat off the dribble in press-man and struggles to make up ground quickly against shifty route-runners. He does his job from zone by keeping catches in front of him and tackling quickly but lacks playmaking instincts. Hancock’s size and versatility helps, but he might not excel enough in the coverage phase to become a long-term starter.
Strengths
- Experience playing back, down and from the slot.
- Excellent size when lined up as a nickel corner.
- Hands are heavy when punching or rerouting release.
- Rides heavy on short routes from tight man coverage.
- Size creates catch disruptions when he’s in position.
- Runs the alley from safety and strikes.
Weaknesses
- Loses sight of play development from zone.
- Lacks route anticipation and twitch to match at break points.
- Tends to stay behind once he falls behind in man coverage.
- Below-average instincts and response to quarterback’s operation.
- Needs better use of hands to play off the block near the line.
I would be happy with both of these picks. Ratledge would be the immediate starter at LG, which Hancock would give competition at safety.