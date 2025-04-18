Josh Edwards of CBS released his full 7-round mock draft, and he has the Dolphins selecting…
Round 1, Pick #13: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
“Kelvin Banks has the positional flexibility to play either left tackle or guard dependent upon how Miami feels about last year’s second-round pick, Patrick Paul. Miami will have options in the post-Terron Armstead retirement world.“
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Three-year starter who has gone to battle in the trenches with current and future pros. Banks will come into the league as an early starter but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection. He’s technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks. He has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point. Banks has the slide quickness to deal with speed, but he must become more proactive in attacking power rushers and long-limbed attackers to prevent them from dictating the terms. He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement but he should become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard.
Strengths
- Plays with good initial quickness and easy athleticism.
- Tracks rushers with smooth slides and a steady pace.
- Refuses to overset and unnecessarily open an inside lane.
- Feet are active and light to mirror counter movements.
- Has a feel for his punch range and when to throw his hands.
- Dips and drives hips into the opponent, creating leverage.
- Runs feet into down blocks and kick-outs, and keeps them chopping.
- Centers up man-on-man blocks and strains to neutralize.
- Athletic in space with basketball feet to adjust and connect.
Weaknesses
- Lacks desired thickness in his limbs.
- Pass protection features excessive forward lean into punch.
- Needs to expand set depth to create a wider corner for rusher.
- Labors to keep power from compressing his edges.
- Athletic but body control can get away from him in protection.
- Sloppy hand placement and tardy resets impact block sustain.
- Needs to play with more consistent clinch and control at the point.
Round 2, Pick #48: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Press-man cornerback with average speed but excellent length to disrupt game flow for opponents. Thomas deters early looks his way from quarterbacks by jabbing, crowding and smothering the release from press. He lacks route recognition and lateral twitch to stay tight to breaks from off-man. He also needs to develop his instincts and trust his eyes from zone coverage. He has average top-end speed but competes to shrink the receiver’s downfield catch odds using his length and ball skills. He’s more likely to spoil a catch than make a play on the football that results in a turnover, but that could change with more experience. He’s below average in run support, although he improved in that area in 2024. Thomas needs more seasoning, but he could become a good starter within two or three years.
Strengths
- Imposing size and length as a press corner.
- Stalls receiver’s release with a strong punch.
- Crowds and connects to the early stages of the route.
- Takes cues from receivers to turn, locate and play the throw.
- Seeks to occupy as much of the catch space as possible.
- Long arms are formidable weapons of catch disruption.
- Better attack and take-on against perimeter blocks in 2024.
Weaknesses
- Average body control to mirror wrinkles in the route.
- Roughhousing at break points could lead to penalties.
- Lacks anticipation and drive burst for off coverages.
- Below-average recovery speed once he’s beaten.
- Too much lunging and arm tackling in run support.
Round 3, Pick #98: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn St
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Reed has NFL size and good overall production as a two-year starter but there are concerns on tape. He plays with natural instincts and route awareness to make plays on the ball but is too inconsistent in finding where he needs to be in coverage. He doesn’t run well enough to play over the top or handle certain targets in man coverage. He’s physical enough as a run supporter but needs to improve his approach as an open-field tackler. Reed is best suited to play as a backup safety in downhill zone coverages.
Strengths
- Well-built with the strength to play down low.
- Sees route developments from zone coverage.
- Trusts instincts and eyes for quick trigger on the throw.
- Effective add-on run defender in the box.
- Does a good job of slipping blocks to find work as a tackler.
Weaknesses
- Misreads and mental mistakes were costly.
- Occasionally turns his hustle down or off.
- Lacks play speed and range for single-high looks.
- Could struggle to stay connected in man coverage underneath.
- Comes in hot and lacks agility to recover as an open-field tackler.
Round 4, Pick #116: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Ewers’ arm talent and game flashes are enticing, but he hasn’t learned to play the game with a high enough level of consistency. The tape of road wins over Alabama and Michigan over the last two seasons showed the clearest picture of Ewers’ ceiling. He spins it with a sudden release and good touch over the first two levels and makes it look easy when he finds a rhythm. He won a high percentage of his career starts but struggled to put points on the board in most big games in 2024. Ewers rarely operates as a smooth, full-field reader. He often predetermines his target and throws into coverage instead of taking what the defense is offering. A lack of escapability will require him to process quickly enough to stay ahead of NFL blitz packages. The raw talent and upside will be alluring for pro-style passing attacks, but it’s fair to wonder if he will ever be able to rise above the talent on his roster and the ability of his play-caller to create favorable terms.
Strengths
- Displays willingness to go out and compete through pain.
- Performances in road games at Alabama (2023) and Michigan (2024) stand out.
- Makes it look easy when he’s working in rhythm.
- Arm talent to make trick-shot throws from a variety of angles.
- Gets the ball out in a hurry with just the flick of his wrist.
- Showed good pocket mobility to slide and deliver in 2023.
- Has games where footwork is clean and delivery is sharp.
- Capable of making touch throws from off-platform.
- Throws with consistent accuracy on boot-action rollouts.
Weaknesses
- Can be fooled from pre-snap to post-snap looks by defense.
- Needs better eye manipulation to hold safeties and linebackers.
- Gets stuck on first read, regardless of coverage.
- Stares at primary receivers and will throw them into collisions.
- Lazy footwork forces receivers to break stride to make the catch.
- Will throw late and put too much air under some downfield throws.
- Must improve his feel and response to edge pressure.
Round 4, Pick 135: JJ Pegues, DT/FB, Ole Miss
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Compact, thick-hipped defensive lineman with versatility to play multiple positions — including short-yardage running back! Pegues can be hell on wheels when he’s motivated and has it cranked up. He’s quick off the ball but not explosive into first contact as consistently as he could be. He’ll beat reach blocks and double teams if he gets his technique ironed out. He has quicker hands and feet than most opponents he’ll face and has the talent to get to the other side of the line in both phases. He has rush talent and can finish using rare change-of-direction quickness, allowing him to capture pocket-mobile quarterbacks. Ole Miss leaned on Pegues as a short-yardage runner on offense, using his power and athleticism to convert at a high rate. He has the potential to become a very productive interior defender but his ceiling and floor will be determined by the consistency of his motor.
Strengths
- Versatility to play multiple spots on the defensive line.
- Possesses explosive pop and lift from hips to hands.
- Hands and feet for quick wins with arm-over move.
- Elite change-of-direction quickness for a big man.
- Tackles two gaps away and captures moving quarterbacks in the pocket.
- Stutter-steps to an edge and then discards leaning blocker.
- Outstanding short-yardage conversion rate on direct-snap carries.
Weaknesses
- Second action off the snap is much slower than his first step.
- Has a tough time pressing and locking out as a two-gapper.
- Can be reached to lateral landmarks by the blocker.
- Needs to play with better technique and grit versus double teams.
- Inconsistent back-side hustle.
- Average rush counters when his early tries are stalled.
Round 5, Pick #155: Jay Toia, DT, UCLA
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Three-year starter with the build and mentality to play nose tackle in odd or even fronts. Toia carries a girthy base and is heavy into first contact. He has the power to give good resistance against all forms of blocks that come his way but a lack of length makes him more of a space eater than a block beater. He pummels single-block protection with violent club moves for sporadic pressures but is unlikely to get home. He’ll need to improve his block recognition and fine-tune his take-on to be his best version of a two-down run defender.
Strengths
- Brings nose tackle thickness to the field.
- Good aggression and effort level on each snap.
- Battles double-teams with a wide base and strong back leg.
- Drive power to penetrate the line versus finesse blocks.
- Opens rush edge with violent slaps and club moves.
Weaknesses
- Average hand quickness getting into first contact.
- Lack of length allows blocks to crowd his chest.
- Could struggle with shed quickness as an NFL two-gapper.
- Unlikely to maintain gap integrity against stretch plays.
- Tethered to his starting point, limiting his production.
Round 5, Pick #155: Chimere Dike, WR, Florida
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Niche receiver with average hands but good early speed to bypass man coverage and give life to the vertical game. Dike is a second- and third-level receiver whose routes have the energy of a youngster on a playground with all gas and no brakes. He is an early separator with his speed but won’t see nearly as many free or schemed releases as he saw at Florida. He catches with downfield focus and good toughness when contested but doesn’t always play with catch-ready hands, which will lead to frustrating misses. He’s more of a field-stretcher than a volume option, but his talent for opening intermediate and deep windows could appeal to teams in need of speed.
Strengths
- Accelerates into top speed quickly to bypass press.
- Quick turnover in his feet through the drive phase.
- Drops weight for rapid stop-and-open on curls.
- Long strider who maintains speed throughout longer routes.
- Adequate focus to secure contested throws.
- Doesn’t mind taking on contact to make the catch.
Weaknesses
- Defensive backs undercut his rounded routes.
- Plays at one speed with no variations.
- Late to activate hands to catch high throws.
- Had more career drops (17) than touchdowns (11), per PFF.
- Fast but not elusive after the catch.
Round 7, Pick #224: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Hungry, productive prospect who might need to prove he can fit into a role as an edge defender despite his lack of size and length. McLeod plays with the might of a player in a much bigger weight class. He’s technically sound at the point with fast hands and a quick discard of the block. He has aligned off-ball and diagnoses fairly quickly, but it will be hard to get around his athletic limitations in coverage, pursuit and as a tackler. It’s easy to discount McLeod based purely upon his traits, but he simply makes too many plays to ignore. He could make a team as a smaller 3-4 outside ‘backer.
Strengths
- Technique and play strength allow him to play bigger than he measures.
- Strikes with first hands and quick extension to neutralize blocker.
- Quick to rid block using opponent’s weight and momentum against him.
- Effort and energy fuel both a primary and secondary rush.
- Uses dip-and-run move to clear the edge with finesse.
- Ramps up hand violence to displace outside hand with power.
Weaknesses
- Falls below NFL size standards for a 3-4 outside ‘backer.
- Lacks foot quickness, agility and speed as an off-ball linebacker.
- Fish out of water when dropping into coverage.
- Alarming missed tackle total when pursuing in the open field.
- Likely to feel the length of NFL tackles several times per game.
- Speed-to-power rush likely to stall out mid-rush.
Round 7, Pick #231: Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Receiver-to-tight-end convert who comes from NFL bloodlines. Gadsden is more of a big slot receiver than a pass-catching tight end. He gets hung up on press coverage and won’t outrange NFL man coverage downfield, but his wingspan gives him a distinct advantage at the catch stage. He creates throwing windows when he’s allowed to stay on the move and he battles for contested catches. He needs to get stronger and become a little more competitive as a blocker but there’s enough receiving talent for him to be picked on Day 3 of the draft.
Strengths
- Posted 100-plus receiving yards five times in 2024.
- Routes create room underneath.
- Massive catch radius with ability to bring it in from way outside.
- Adjusts the route to scramble open when the play extends.
- Good focus and toughness catching when contested.
- Able to handle stalk blocks and wall-offs in the slot.
Weaknesses
- Has trouble releasing from the slot when pressed.
- Lacks desired acceleration off the line and into routes.
- Tight-hipped and slower to get out of his breaks.
- Average agility to make adjustments on the throw.
- Has a receiver’s blocking demeanor as a tight end.
Round 7, Pick #231: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Eligibility issues sidelined Croskey-Merritt for all but one game in 2024, but his skills were on full display at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January. He’s a quick processor with adequate size and impressive cut quickness to find yards in a crowded workspace. He has one-cut talent and the ability to break runs sharply across the grain when necessary. He finishes runs with purpose, too. He’ll be a 24-year-old rookie with below-average third-down value, but his talent and creativity pop quickly on tape and give him a chance to become a good RB2 at the next level.
Strengths
- Reads defenses to second level and quickly processes/responds.
- Outstanding stop, cut and accelerate mechanism to elude in tight spaces.
- Runs with block anticipation and a feel for cutting off of the blocker’s hip.
- Able to snap off one-cut runs at crisp angles.
- Delivers force into contact without losing base balance.
- Highly competitive finishes squeeze every yard from the run.
Weaknesses
- Nearly a non-factor in the passing game during college career.
- Finds heavy collisions more frequently than teams might desire.
- Missed all but one game last season due to eligibility issues.
- Will be a 24-year-old rookie at running back.