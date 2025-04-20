Below-average extension and control at the point.

Needs to play with consistent inside hands to stay clean.

Base width can narrow on him in both phases.

Looks to disengage from blocks too quickly at times.

Rush needs a more diversified first-phase approach.

Inconsistent to capture rush edge when it opens.

Walter Nolen’s Draft Profile and Measurements

Height: 6’3″

6’3″ Weight: 305 pounds

305 pounds Position: Defensive Tackle

Defensive Tackle School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Current Year: Junior

Nolen bounced around in high school, attending three schools in his four years. Regardless of where he played, he made a massive impact and garnered significant attention in recruiting cycles.

As a five-star recruit, he was ESPN’s top-rated recruit in the nation in 2022, with other sites having him No. 2 behind only Travis Hunter. In Nolen’s senior year of high school for Powell High School in Tennessee, he finished with 93 tackles, 33 tackles for a loss, 27 quarterback hurries, and 17 sacks.

Coming off a season that saw him named the 2021 USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year, Nolen committed to Texas A&M after an intense recruiting battle between numerous top programs. He factored into the Aggies’ defense right away, starting in four games as a true freshman in 2022 and playing in 10. He finished the year with 29 tackles, one sack, three tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble.

Nolen stepped into Texas A&M’s starting lineup in his sophomore year, starting 10 of their 12 regular-season games. Amid some inconsistency, he still put up solid numbers, increasing his sack total to four and finishing the year with 9.0 tackles for a loss. The 2023 season ended up being Jimbo Fisher’s last as head coach of the Aggies, as the program was a combined 12-13 in his last two seasons. This coincided with Nolen’s first two seasons at the collegiate level.

Nolen soon entered the transfer portal, eventually landing with Ole Miss as part of the top-ranked transfer class in the nation in 2024. It was there that his production increased even further. He finished the year with a career-high 6.5 sacks as a defensive tackle, adding on 48 tackles and 14 tackles for a loss in the process. After combining for 32 quarterback pressures in his two seasons at Texas A&M, Nolen had 35 pressures in his one year at Ole Miss alone.

Scouting Report

Strengths

Dynamic athlete at defensive tackle with rare first-step acceleration and overall athleticism for his size.

Often miscast at Texas A&M as a 5-technique defensive lineman, but his ability to win outside is still encouraging for his alignment versatility.

Offers impressive agility in his jab step across an offensive lineman’s face, using his quickness to keep blockers guessing.

Should test very well in athletic testing situations.

Has a powerful anchor, as his lower-body strength allows him to plug up gaps in the run game.

Has quick hands and ideal finesse as a pass-rusher, utilizing moves like rips, stabs, swims, and cross-chops to shed blocks.

Agility as a backside defender is tremendous for an interior defensive lineman.

Rushes with a high motor that sees him maximize his athletic talents.

Fares well against down blockers, as he has the coordination and mobility needed to work through moving blocks to penetrate opposing backfields.

Packs a powerful punch at the initial point of contact.

Looks the part on tape, carrying his weight well with long arms.