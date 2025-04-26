Blue played behind very good backs, so his carry count is lower, but he clearly has talent. He’s a narrow-hipped, linear runner with good speed to threaten wide and attack downfield out of the backfield. He has adequate wiggle in the open field but lacks base strength to break tackles. Blue’s lack of tempo and vision inside gets him behind schedule and could limit how teams use him as a ball-carrier. While he can be labeled a “change-of-pace slasher,” his real value will revolve around his ability to mismatch linebackers and threaten defenses as a receiver out of the backfield.

Quick, agile feet to slither around the interior.

Ankle flexion allows him to make sharp turns.

Good top-end speed to widen the field on outside runs.

Can juke and sneak past open-field tacklers.

Legitimate mismatch option as a receiver out of the backfield.

Runs wheel routes and angle routes for big plays.

Weaknesses

Lacks tempo and processing quickness as a runner.

Runs too small inside and accepts the contact.

Fumble rate will be frowned upon.

Will have drops on off-frame throws.

Mental mistakes in protection caused sacks.

Size:

Height: 5090

Weight: 196

Arm: 29 ⅞”

Hand: 8 ¼”

Accomplishments:

Four-star recruit

“Jaydon Blue is an electric runner and top-tier pass-catcher who is a threat to take any touch to the house.”

Strengths:

Receiving ability

Speed

Open-field ability

Hesitation tactics

Concerns:

Spotty vision

Ball security

Contact balance

Wasted movement behind the line of scrimmage

Film Analysis:

Jaydon Blue was a highly touted four-star recruit from Klein Cain High School in Houston, Texas, and an All-America, all-state, and two-time all-district honoree. He foregoes his senior year after a remarkable junior year where he compiled 2,155 yards and 30 touchdowns on 227 carries, running for more than 150 yards in every game but one. He also competed in track, where he ran a 10.70 100 as a junior. He committed to Texas in 2021 but was a part of the 2022 freshman class. Over the course of his Texas career, Blue rushed 214 times for 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 56 catches for 503 yards and seven touchdowns.

Blue looks the part at 6-foot and 200 pounds, while his track speed shows up in every open-field area he accesses. Improving his footwork behind the line of scrimmage and becoming more efficient by removing extra steps will help Blue get into space quicker. Still, he reads leverage well behind the offensive line, which helps him make quick decisions and make the initial man miss frequently. He makes good decisions between the tackles but misses opportunities to bounce runs with spotty peripheral vision. When he gets into seams in the second level, he can open up his acceleration, reduce good angles to arm tackles, and make defenders miss with quick cuts and agility.

He’s better at making guys miss than breaking tackles and will go down on first contact or low hits, but he falls forward at a good clip. If he gets into the third level of the defense, chances are he’ll make a house call, as he’ll be one of the fastest players on the field. Blue needs to improve his ball security so that he can be trusted immediately as a primary rusher in an offense.

He’s at home in the receiving game with natural hands and good, clean routes against man coverage to uncover quickly. He’s a threat in space, and his acceleration makes it tough for defenders to close on him out of the backfield. After the catch, he turns one-on-one situations into easy wins with his athletic ability and quickness. His technique as a pass protector must improve to stay on the field in third-down situations where he’ll be most valuable as a rookie.

Blue projects as a good zone-scheme fit with the upside of being an every-down back with some tweaks to his game. The home run and pass-catching threats should get him on the field early as a rookie and make him a priority for some front offices.