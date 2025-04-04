Chad Reuter, NFL.com Draft Analyst, released his 5-round Mock Draft, and with it, he has Miami filling numerous roster needs. He has Miami trading from 13 to 16 in Round 1 and acquiring pick 78 in Round 3 which if the draft played out this way it would be ideal for the Dolphins.

The most interesting thing about this mock draft is he has Miami ignoring the defensive line position with their first five picks in this draft. And this is a topic Dougliedowrong and I spoke about Thursday evening on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. With Miami having so many needs to fill, there is going to be one position they most likely will punt on and ignore in the early rounds of this draft, as it is impossible to plug every hole and fill every need.

I wouldn’t advise doing it on the defensive line like Chad has done here, but punting on a position (with the early-round picks) will happen, and one position will be ignored.

Round 1, Pick #16: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

“Playing Baron opposite Jalen Ramsey at outside corner would be the most likely option for the Dolphins, but he has the experience and versatility to slide inside to the slot if needed.”

