Chad Reuter, NFL.com Draft Analyst, released his 5-round Mock Draft, and with it, he has Miami filling numerous roster needs. He has Miami trading from 13 to 16 in Round 1 and acquiring pick 78 in Round 3 which if the draft played out this way it would be ideal for the Dolphins.
The most interesting thing about this mock draft is he has Miami ignoring the defensive line position with their first five picks in this draft. And this is a topic Dougliedowrong and I spoke about Thursday evening on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. With Miami having so many needs to fill, there is going to be one position they most likely will punt on and ignore in the early rounds of this draft, as it is impossible to plug every hole and fill every need.
I wouldn’t advise doing it on the defensive line like Chad has done here, but punting on a position (with the early-round picks) will happen, and one position will be ignored.
Round 1, Pick #16: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
“Playing Baron opposite Jalen Ramsey at outside corner would be the most likely option for the Dolphins, but he has the experience and versatility to slide inside to the slot if needed.”
Jahdae Barron NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season. Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety.
Strengths
- Above-average size and strength as a “big nickel” corner.
- Able to forcefully redirect routes over the first 5 yards.
- Has plus awareness and instincts to make timely responses from zone.
- Ran receiver’s routes for them like he knew the play in 2024.
- Claws, slaps and punches to beat up the catch point.
- Swarms in after catch with good angles and physical strikes.
- Under control and slides his feet to tackle in the open field.
Weaknesses
- Limited exposure in man coverage.
- Might not have the top-end speed to carry verticals solo.
- Average lateral transitions and recovery bust when beaten.
- Needs to run through and wrap up more frequently.
- Short arms could impact ball production and tackle success.
Round 2, Pick #48: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
Xavier Watts NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Safety with the versatility and ball skills to make plays from a variety of alignments. Watts plays with rare feel and instincts on the back-end, allowing him to range over the top in single-high or read and drive on throws as a split safety. Watts lined up over the slot at times in college, but he might not have the man-cover talent to do that as a pro. His ball skills and production are intoxicating, but his run support and tackling are quite sobering. Watts lacks pursuit discipline and fails to break down in space, leading to open-field misses and back-breaking mistakes. The tackling lowers his floor some, but I expect him to drift toward his ceiling because he’s so good on the back-end.
Strengths
- Rare instincts create on-ball production.
- Plays with excellent twitch and anticipation.
- Eyes and range to play over the top or put lid on Cover 2 buckets.
- Tremendous ball skills and feel for passing lanes.
- Almost never penalized.
- Very rapid diagnosis and response to the run.
- Displays good pre-snap recognition of play design.
- Scheme-independent with ability to play high, low or from slot.
Weaknesses
- Can be frenetic with false steps at the top of the route.
- Narrow pedal creates stiffer coverage transitions.
- Below-average body control and reactive agility.
- Lacks discipline and patience when defending the run.
- Reckless pursuit leverage creates open cutback lanes.
- Must come to balance and drop his entry point as an NFL tackler.
Round 3, Pick # 78: Marcus Mbow, G, Purdue (TRADE WITH ARIZONA)
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
What Mbow lacks in desired size and mass, he makes up for with athleticism, hustle and elite instincts. He is likely to head back home to guard after two years manning right tackle for Purdue. He’s a free-flowing athlete with the ability to create chunk-run opportunities with blocks on the second level or in space, but he’s also willing to swap paint with aggressive first contact. His tendency to let his hands drift outside and a lack of mass could be early stumbling blocks in both blocking phases. Mbow’s smarts and athleticism should help upgrade an offensive line-needy team that utilizes a move-blocking scheme.
Strengths
- Rockets out of stance and slams into initial target with force.
- Fast to process and adjust blocking assignments on the go.
- Has the quickness and takes angles to make key blocks beyond the line of scrimmage.
- Centers up and runs feet through engagement to finish.
- Timing and reactive athleticism to succeed on combo blocks.
- Utilizes a thoughtful approach with well-timed hands in protection.
- Slick hips allow him to scramble, recover and finish his job.
Weaknesses
- Narrow across upper body and needs more muscle mass.
- Short arms struggle to control and sustain opponent with force.
- Hands tend to drift outside the frame as a base blocker.
- Needs to work his hips under his hands as a drive blocker.
- Unable to forcefully redirect power rushers off his inside edge.
- Needs to play with calmer feet to avoid over-setting and inefficiencies.
Round 3, Pick #98: Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Receiver-to-tight-end convert who comes from NFL bloodlines. Gadsden is more of a big slot receiver than a pass-catching tight end. He gets hung up on press coverage and won’t outrange NFL man coverage downfield, but his wingspan gives him a distinct advantage at the catch stage. He creates throwing windows when he’s allowed to stay on the move and he battles for contested catches. He needs to get stronger and become a little more competitive as a blocker but there’s enough receiving talent for him to be picked on Day 3 of the draft.
Strengths
- Posted 100-plus receiving yards five times in 2024.
- Routes create room underneath.
- Massive catch radius with ability to bring it in from way outside.
- Adjusts the route to scramble open when the play extends.
- Good focus and toughness catching when contested.
- Able to handle stalk blocks and wall-offs in the slot.
Weaknesses
- Has trouble releasing from the slot when pressed.
- Lacks desired acceleration off the line and into routes.
- Tight-hipped and slower to get out of his breaks.
- Average agility to make adjustments on the throw.
- Has a receiver’s blocking demeanor as a tight end.
Round 4, Pick #116: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Gabriel is an older and smaller QB prospect, but he offers a tremendous amount of game experience and productivity. He operates with poise and confidence from the pocket. His field vision is average, but he typically takes care of the football. He’s capable of playing within the confines of an offense and can create yards with his legs as needed. Gabriel’s accuracy and timing is accurate on shorter throws, but the placement becomes erratic when pushed outside of his comfortable range. He might require a ball-control passing game to help manage his lack of arm talent and keep him from throwing into closing windows. He’s an effective scrambler who is able to elude pressure and make plays outside of the pocket. Gabriel requires a very specific offensive fit, but he’s a gamer with enough good tape to have a chance to become a decent backup.
Strengths
- Consistent production throughout his career.
- Elite total touchdown numbers, with 189 scores over 64 games.
- Has developed a decent feel for where to go with the football.
- Trusts his protection and rarely appears jittery in the pocket.
- Throws with good touch and natural operation.
- Equally capable with arm or legs when he exits the pocket.
- Dual-threat potential becomes elevated on third downs or near the end zone.
Weaknesses
- Lacks prototypical size for the position.
- Passing scheme allows him to work into big, defined windows.
- Vast majority of 2024 targets were inside of 10 yards, including 25% behind the line, per PFF.
- Average quickness getting through full-field scans.
- Sits on intermediate targets too long with his eyes.
- Ball placement and accuracy isn’t as good as it looks on paper.
- Lacks arm strength to lead receivers on deep shots off play-action.
- Deep-out and deep-seam throws lose their energy.