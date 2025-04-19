Chad Reuter of NFL.com released a new 7-round Mock Draft, and he has the Dolphins trading down one spot in Round 1 and adding another 4th-round pick, giving Miami three 4th-round picks overall.
Miami Trades Pick #13 in Rd 1, and #224 in Rd 7 to Indianapolis for Pick #14 in Rd 1, and Pick #117 in Rd 4.
Round 1, Pick #14: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas (Pick from Indianapolis)
“I already had Miami selecting Barron — and then we learned the Dolphins are working with Jalen Ramsey on a trade elsewhere. Barron’s 4.39 speed and competitive nature make him a natural pick here.”
Jahdae Barron NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season. Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety.
Strengths
- Above-average size and strength as a “big nickel” corner.
- Able to forcefully redirect routes over the first 5 yards.
- Has plus awareness and instincts to make timely responses from zone.
- Ran receiver’s routes for them like he knew the play in 2024.
- Claws, slaps and punches to beat up the catch point.
- Swarms in after catch with good angles and physical strikes.
- Under control and slides his feet to tackle in the open field.
Weaknesses
- Limited exposure in man coverage.
- Might not have the top-end speed to carry verticals solo.
- Average lateral transitions and recovery bust when beaten.
- Needs to run through and wrap up more frequently.
- Short arms could impact ball production and tackle success.
Round 2, Pick #48: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
“The Dolphins double down in the secondary by finding a replacement for Jevon Holland. Watts is a versatile player who has a high football IQ that could be impactful from day one. – Tyler Forness”
Xavier Watts NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Safety with the versatility and ball skills to make plays from a variety of alignments. Watts plays with rare feel and instincts on the back-end, allowing him to range over the top in single-high or read and drive on throws as a split safety. Watts lined up over the slot at times in college, but he might not have the man-cover talent to do that as a pro. His ball skills and production are intoxicating, but his run support and tackling are quite sobering. Watts lacks pursuit discipline and fails to break down in space, leading to open-field misses and back-breaking mistakes. The tackling lowers his floor some, but I expect him to drift toward his ceiling because he’s so good on the back-end.
Strengths
- Rare instincts create on-ball production.
- Plays with excellent twitch and anticipation.
- Eyes and range to play over the top or put lid on Cover 2 buckets.
- Tremendous ball skills and feel for passing lanes.
- Almost never penalized.
- Very rapid diagnosis and response to the run.
- Displays good pre-snap recognition of play design.
- Scheme-independent with ability to play high, low or from slot.
Weaknesses
- Can be frenetic with false steps at the top of the route.
- Narrow pedal creates stiffer coverage transitions.
- Below-average body control and reactive agility.
- Lacks discipline and patience when defending the run.
- Reckless pursuit leverage creates open cutback lanes.
- Must come to balance and drop his entry point as an NFL tackler.
Round 3, Pick #98: Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Tough, strong and assignment-oriented, Milum possesses the frame and mentality of an NFL player. It’s hard to get excited about his prospects as a tackle due to his shorter arms, but there is no reason to believe Milum can’t bump inside to guard and offer tackle depth in a pinch. He plays with heavy hands in pass protection and has ideal instincts to sniff out twists and stop them in their tracks. He’s hard to bull-rush or push around in the running game but he will slip and slide off sustain blocks at times due to a narrowing base. His physical profile, play strength and football intelligence could have him ready as an early starter for gap-scheme teams.
Strengths
- Built with good proportional thickness and strong hands.
- Comes off the snap with good pad level and body control.
- Plays with a heavy thump on first contact.
- Displays ability to adjust to moving targets on second level.
- Happy to quick-set the rusher and stop him in his tracks.
- Digs his pass punch in with good placement and leverage.
- Excellent recognition and feel for developing twists.
- Sets a sturdy anchor against bullies looking to power rush him.
Weaknesses
- Average foot quickness getting to lateral landmarks.
- Base narrows and becomes less steady once he’s engaged.
- Some inconsistencies staying centered and sustaining run blocks.
- Fairly average ground-gainer with his diagonal pass slides.
- Can be tardy to step down and squeeze the B-gap when needed.
- Open to counters when ducking head into contact on pass sets.
Round 4, Pick #116: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Caldwell carries the broad hips and girth of a classic nose tackle, but he is athletic enough to take snaps at either tackle spot in an even front. He can eat blocks against double teams or hog gaps as a read-and-react two-gapper. He gets bounced around some when he plays too straight-legged or ends up on the ground when he loses control, but he plays with heart and has a strong win rate at the point. He’s a hustle rusher with the potential to dent the pocket when singled up. Caldwell has middle-round value but could find starter’s reps in the future.
Strengths
- Girthy frame but loose and athletic for his size.
- Good knock-back pop as a read-and-react defender.
- Sinks post leg and gets low to foil double-team blocks.
- Upper-body turn allows him to spit blocks and disrupt the play.
- Hustles hard to maintain gap integrity against zone blocks.
- Plays with good strain and motor through the whistle.
- Flashed a bull rush and spin counter on 2023 tape at Houston.
Weaknesses
- Ends up on the ground more than he should.
- Can become too straight-legged in lateral engagements.
- Needs to play with more consistent shed quickness.
- Struggled creating interior rush opportunities without help.
- Average body control leads to missed finishes.
Round 4, Pick #17: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas (Pick from Indianapolis)
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
A combination tight end with good size and soft hands, Helm developed rapidly in the high-scoring Texas offense. He is a capable route runner who can be used on all three levels but was allowed free releases and frequent open looks that he won’t see as a pro. His size, hands and feel for space make him a quarterback-friendly target capable of moving the sticks at opportune times. He’ll need to thicken his lowers and improve his hand usage to handle in-line blocking chores in the NFL. Helm projects as a future TE2 with three-down potential.
Strengths
- Maintains good play speed through his route transitions.
- Allowed to run more complex routes with additional wrinkles.
- Gets eyes back to the quarterback as soon he uncovers.
- Catches the point of the football with soft mitts.
- Light on his feet as a runner but finishes behind his pads.
- Good grip strength and effort in second phase of the block.
- Used on slide protections and as one-on-one pass protector.
Weaknesses
- Average body control with a wide base fitting the block.
- Hands fly way outside the frame as a run blocker.
- Too passive coming across to wham the edge on split zone.
- Catch total bolstered by play-action, misdirection and checkdowns to the flat.
- Rarely challenged by targeted coverage due to weapons around him.
Round 4, Pick #135: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Gabriel is an older and smaller QB prospect, but he offers a tremendous amount of game experience and productivity. He operates with poise and confidence from the pocket. His field vision is average, but he typically takes care of the football. He’s capable of playing within the confines of an offense and can create yards with his legs as needed. Gabriel’s accuracy and timing is accurate on shorter throws, but the placement becomes erratic when pushed outside of his comfortable range. He might require a ball-control passing game to help manage his lack of arm talent and keep him from throwing into closing windows. He’s an effective scrambler who is able to elude pressure and make plays outside of the pocket. Gabriel requires a very specific offensive fit, but he’s a gamer with enough good tape to have a chance to become a decent backup.
Strengths
- Consistent production throughout his career.
- Elite total touchdown numbers, with 189 scores over 64 games.
- Has developed a decent feel for where to go with the football.
- Trusts his protection and rarely appears jittery in the pocket.
- Throws with good touch and natural operation.
- Equally capable with arm or legs when he exits the pocket.
- Dual-threat potential becomes elevated on third downs or near the end zone.
Weaknesses
- Lacks prototypical size for the position.
- Passing scheme allows him to work into big, defined windows.
- Vast majority of 2024 targets were inside of 10 yards, including 25% behind the line, per PFF.
- Average quickness getting through full-field scans.
- Sits on intermediate targets too long with his eyes.
- Ball placement and accuracy isn’t as good as it looks on paper.
- Lacks arm strength to lead receivers on deep shots off play-action.
- Deep-out and deep-seam throws lose their energy.
Round 5, Pick #150: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Three-year starter with “tweener” measurables but excellent musculation and lean mass. Turner plays with unlimited activity and a heavy dose of violence. He has a quick first step and an explosive punch. He’s capable of holding the point against single blocks or working the gaps with foot quickness. His pressure rate is hurt by a lack of length but he’s a restless rusher who hunts blockers’ edges and will eventually leak through if the play extends. His athleticism and chase quickness will see him in or near the pile with some frequency as a future starter.
Strengths
- Plays with a relentless level of aggression.
- Gets off the snap and into the neutral zone quickly.
- Quick to show-and-go from one gap to the next as a penetrator.
- Power and leverage to punch and tilt blocker at the point.
- Neverending series of slaps and counters during his rush.
- Works to find rush openings with active hands and feet.
- Capable of rushing from a variety of alignments.
Weaknesses
- Lacks mass and will get swallowed by double teams.
- Aggression leads to lingering with his block attacks.
- Unable to leverage his rush by utilizing his length.
- Pass rush could use better bend to quicken transitions.
- Cost his team with too many 15-yard penalties during career.
Round 5, Pick #155: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma St
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Big-workload back with a skill set that requires a physical, downhill run scheme. Gordon is tight-hipped and forced to run linear tracks. He plays with adequate decisiveness and interior vision but lacks the agility to cut sharply or slip tackles in tight quarters. When he gets going downhill he becomes a battering ram, slamming through tackles and adding tough yards after contact. He’s good in the screen game and could improve his protection in time. His 2024 production fell off through no fault of his own. Gordon is big and physical and could attract Day 2 attention from teams looking to add a bruiser to a two-back system.
Strengths
- Big back with frame and demeanor for volume carries.
- Gets going downhill without much dancing.
- Adequate burst with plus tackle-breaking ability between the tackles.
- Uses stiff-arm and shoulders to batter tacklers in space.
- Possesses an insatiable thirst to score when he smells paint.
- Smooth screen release with natural hands.
- Capable of handling protection asks with more work.
Weaknesses
- Production fell off in 2024.
- Linear runner with tightness in his lowers.
- Lacks agility for short-area elusiveness.
- Below-average speed to widen the field or hit home runs.
- Struggles to plant-and-go quickly on stretch plays.
- Runs too high and absorbs thunderous shots.
Round 7, Pick #231: Elijah Ponder, EDGE, Cal Poly
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Ponder rushes with effort, adequate footwork and some skill in his hands. He doesn’t make anywhere near the impact he should create as a run defender relative to his physical tools and level of competition, but he has the ability to work around blockers. Ponder’s get-off and movement skills fit the NFL game, but he might need more polish to make it beyond a practice squad as a 3-4 outside linebacker.
Strengths
- Explosive take-off with good lean and pad level.
- Transitions are smooth and sudden on third-step inside moves.
- Can bend low at the corner or loosen the edge with a two-hand swipe.
- Good change-of-direction quickness in twist games.
- Gets into first contact with fairly heavy hands.
- Punches and pulls his way around base blockers at the point of attack.
Weaknesses
- Average height/length and played against a lower level of competition.
- Needs to avoid rushing to contact so frequently.
- Power rush will take a hit against NFL-sized tackles.
- Miscalculates and sheds block into the wrong gap.
- Frequently outflanked on wide runs and loses contain.
Round 7, Pick #253: Wyett Ekeler, S, Wyoming
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
The younger brother of NFL running back Austin Ekeler, Wyett’s explosiveness flashes on tape with his pursuit burst. He’s a fairly smooth athlete in space when covering, but he appears to lack the instincts in coverage to make plays on the football and is too often out of position or completely blocked when he’s near the line in run support. His bloodline, pro-day testing and special-teams potential could help his cause.
Strengths
- Eye-catching performance during pro-day testing.
- Stays ready to rush downhill and mix it up in run support.
- Closes to running backs rapidly and makes tackles near the line.
- Loose hips with agile feet provide fluid transitions in his coverage.
- Has been productive in punt/kick coverage.
Weaknesses
- Lacks ideal size and length for the position.
- Too many blocks in space find and stick to him.
- Short arms make it very tough for him to shed and tackle.
- Below average impact radius to knock down throws.
- Gets locked in on target and fails to locate the football downfield.