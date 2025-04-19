Chad Reuter of NFL.com released a new 7-round Mock Draft, and he has the Dolphins trading down one spot in Round 1 and adding another 4th-round pick, giving Miami three 4th-round picks overall.

Miami Trades Pick #13 in Rd 1, and #224 in Rd 7 to Indianapolis for Pick #14 in Rd 1, and Pick #117 in Rd 4.

Round 1, Pick #14: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas (Pick from Indianapolis)

“I already had Miami selecting Barron — and then we learned the Dolphins are working with Jalen Ramsey on a trade elsewhere. Barron’s 4.39 speed and competitive nature make him a natural pick here.”

Overview