The National Football League’s draft is just over two weeks away. If you spend any time on social media, you will see endless opinions on what the Miami Dolphins should do, when they should do it, and how they should do it. I won’t try to do any of that, at least not in this article.

I think one thing that not many people are talking about is how important this draft could be for the future of the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are on the precipice of another potential rebuild. Everyone has their opinion on the current leadership in Miami. Some would like to have seen Chris Grier, the current General Manager, relieved of his duties several years ago. It’s abundantly clear that Stephen Ross likes Grier and likes the stability in the organization.

Some experts say that both Grier and Mike McDaniel are on the hot seat. There are also rumors that Grier’s hot seat may lead to a promotion into a Vice president-type role in the organization. Either way, if the Dolphins don’t hit in this draft, then change seems inevitable at the end of the season.

Early in the offseason, it looked like Miami would be able to invoke the “best player available” strategy in the draft. I was one of them, unfortunately I don’t think that is the case anymore. There are still free agents on the market, but the early free agency period did not produce many players in positions of need. The Dolphins have left themselves very, very thin in multiple positions.

Miami has 10 picks in this draft and in my opinion the Dolphins have to hit or close to hit on half of them. Miami has urgent needs on the defensive line, at cornerback and at safety. They also need to add to the offensive line.

If Chris Grier and company do not have a stellar draft which leads to a successful season, then it’s almost guaranteed that the Dolphins will more than likely be looking for a new head coach and new quarterback for next season. All this leads to the dreaded rebuild.

As a fan in my early 50’s I’ve been through enough rebuilds. I need Chris Grier to get this draft right. I’m not ready to see a new head coach and new quarterback. I’m even willing to help if the front office needs it!