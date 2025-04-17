A few comments and observations from General Manager Chris Grier’s pre-draft presser.



Some adjectives: Baffling, perplexing, confusing



“Does he believe that?”



Okay, the last phrase is not an adjective, but let’s review some of what Grier said.



He started by being guarded in his comments regarding Jalen Ramsey and the agreed-upon trade.



I understand why Grier would want to keep these conversations private. I am okay with that.



Other Grier comments.



When naming future team leaders, Grier tells us that the team has many leaders, given Terron Armstead‘s retirement and Calais Campbell‘s return to the Arizona Cardinals.



He named Tyreek Hill one of the leaders.



Unbelievable.



Then, when asked whether the team is going through a rebuilding, Grier responded that they have not used that word this offseason.



He said the current roster has the players to win and succeed in 2025 and future years.



It’s very astonishing to take on the reality of the 2025 Miami Dolphins roster.



Delusional?



Grier saved his most delusional comment about cornerback Cam Smith, who was drafted in the second round, 51st overall, in the 2023 draft.



Cam Smith has always been a bust, hurt, and has performed poorly.



Grier said he expects Cam Smith to step up.



Again, he is either delusional or stubborn about defending his draft picks.



When asked about the safety position, Grier claimed that the two free agents he signed and the two safeties already on the roster meant that the team already had the starters in place.



The Dolphins currently have free agents Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu, neither of whom is a full-time starter. Patrick McMorris and Elijah Campbell are also on the roster and have primarily been special-teams players.



According to Chris Grier, the 2025 Miami Dolphins have a winning roster and will be successful in 2025.



Maybe Chris Grier has a magic dust that transforms average football players into superstars, but I don’t believe that.



I believe that Chris Grier is delusional.