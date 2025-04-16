The Miami Dolphins attempted to go all in, copying the blueprint set by the Los Angeles Rams when they won their Super Bowl in 2021. This caused them to focus on adding big-name players instead of developing homegrown talent. They felt that the immediate boost the team would gain from adding the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, and Bradley Chubb would work out better than trying to draft and develop talent. Had the Dolphins won a Super Bowl during this time, no one would be upset.

Instead, the team failed to even win a single playoff game and now owns the longest playoff win drought in the NFL.

General Manager Chris Grier has his work cut out for him in a year where failing to win a playoff game feels likely to end in his firing. The moves he previously made for superstar players loom large. Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins feel like they’re perpetually on the edge of separation. Ever since Hill had a down year in 2024 and ended the season by indicating he wanted out of the organization as they missed the playoffs, fans and media alike have been waiting to be informed that the team has traded the disgruntled star. For his part, Grier has tried to give clarity regarding the Dolphins’ stance on those rumors. On April 15th, he met with the media and assured those in attendance that they aren’t looking to trade Hill, but he wouldn’t rule it out entirely.

“That’s not something we’re pursuing, Who Knows?” Said Grier, “If someone wants to come and give me two first round picks, we’ll consider it.”

It appears that the gauntlet has been thrown down, the asking price is now public. Should any teams wish to acquire the embattled receiver they will have to give the Dolphins two first round picks. Will any team actually want to deal with the headache that Hill has become in the hopes that his down year was more of a fluke than a trend? In the words of Chris Grier “Who knows?”

Tyreek Hill isn’t the only Dolphins star who might soon be leaving the team. Word broke early this morning that Miami is looking to move on from Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 and hoped that pairing him with Xavien Howard would create an unstoppable cornerback duo.

Unfortunately, that never really came to fruition, and the Dolphins would release Howard last off-season. Now it appears that they will rid themselves of the other member of that disappointing duo in Ramsey.

The announcement took many people by surprise. Ramsey never outwardly voiced his displeasure with the team, but Grier shed some light on the situation in his press conference.

“So really after a couple weeks of discussion internally with Jalen and his representation, we decided that it was probably in the best interest of all parties to move forward.” Said Grier. “I will say that these decisions aren’t done quickly and they aren’t taken lightly, we spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things, at the end of the day Jalen did not ask for a trade, so we went through the process and just felt that after numerous conversations and then talking last week with Jalen and his agent, that it was best to move forward and it was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey”

This admission that it feels like it was in the best interest of both parties really feels like the nail in the coffin for the Dolphins’ Super Bowl aspirations in the short term.

Once Ramsey is traded, they will be in a lot of trouble at the cornerback position. Add that to the existing issues at offensive and defensive line, and it feels like too much to ask for it all to be remedied by a single draft. The Miami Dolphins are looking at a long-term reboot; The biggest question is, will Chris Grier be a part of it long-term?

