The Draft is a few weeks away, and with ten draft picks, Chris Grier has a lot of currency. In the NFL, draft picks are currency; when you have currency, you can be active and get things you want.

The Miami Dolphins do not need to select ten players in this year’s upcoming draft; that is too many. What they need to do is specifically target a few guys in this year’s draft and ensure they get them, and use some of the ten draft picks they have to execute the plan.

Miami is in a perfect spot with pick #13 in round one. I find it hard to believe they would need to trade up for anyone. But if their heart is set on a specific player or two, and they feel they must move up a spot or two (I wouldn’t recommend moving up more than a spot or two as it gets too costly), go for it. Let’s spend some of that currency.

In Round two, they own pick #48, a valuable pick that falls inside the Top 50. But if there is someone they desire who they feel won’t make it to #48, go for it and make a trade. The last time Miami traded up in Round 2 was to move up eight spots to get Liam Eichenberg. Let’s hope they have a better result IF they do that this year.

But really, I think Miami can become very active in Rounds 3, 4, and 5. Miami owns Pick #98 at the end of Round 3, Picks #116 and #135 in Round 4, and Picks #150 and #155 in Round 5.

Pick #98 is really late; it’s technically not even in Round 3 because it’s in the compensatory section of Round 3, which means Round 3 ended. These are the early picks of Round 4 that they still call Round 3. So, if Miami can move up some 10 or 15 spots in Round 3, I would have no problem parting with pick #116, or #135, or #150, or #155.

This Dolphins draft is about quality, not quantity!

And if they make a move like that, or even if they don’t, use those picks in Round 5 to help you move up a bit in Round 4.

With three picks in Round 7, I would look to spin a few off into maybe 6th-round picks in the 2026 draft, if possible. Or send a couple of those 7th round picks to try and get a 6th round pick this year.

The point is, don’t sit and take ten guys in your current slots. You have currency; use it and move up and down the draft board to your advantage.

In a recent NFL.com Mock Draft, long-time NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter has Miami making a trade in this draft. They slide back in Round 1 from pick 13 to 16 with Arizona. For doing so, Arizona gives Miami pick 78 in Rd,3, and Miami gives Arizona pick 135.

So, Miami, after sliding back three spots in Round 1, upgraded its second pick in Round 4 and made it a pick in the middle of Round 3.

BRILLIANT!

That is the type of stuff Chris Grier needs to make happen during draft weekend.

There is an old saying: “Favor Fortunes the Bold.”

Chris Grier needs to be bold in this year’s draft.