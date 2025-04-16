Earlier in his career with the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill played at such a high level that it justified Miami keeping him around, despite all of the controversies he’s been embroiled in off the field. After all, he set a Dolphins franchise record for the most receiving yards in a single season in the 2023 campaign.

However, Hill might not be worth the headache any longer. He totaled 959 receiving yards in the 2024 season, just one season after leading the league in that category, and a whopping 29 players across the league bested him in that stat.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier recently said that while the team is not actively pursuing a trade for Hill, if a team offered Miami a pair of first-round picks in exchange for the receiver, the Dolphins would “consider” it.

With the #Dolphins planning to move on from Jalen Ramsey, could Tyreek Hill also be traded? GM Chris Grier: "That is not anything that we're pursuing. Who knows? If someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks, we'll consider it." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 15, 2025

It’s probably unrealistic for Grier to hope for such an offer, considering Hill’s down season in Miami and the recent domestic dispute he was involved in with his wife Keeta. Oftentimes, only NFL players at the cream of the crop at their positions have fetched multiple first-round picks on the trade market in recent years, and it’s debatable if Tyreek Hill fits that bill at this time.

However, if one of the other 31 teams in the NFL did present Miami with such an offer, it’s hard to imagine that the Dolphins would turn it down. Miami hasn’t drafted in the opening round all that often in recent years, as the team has made just one first-round selection in the last three drafts, and that came when the team selected defensive end Chop Robinson with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Dolphins are slated to have a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, though, as the team owns the No. 13 overall selection.