Dan Brugler of The Athletic released his complete seven-round mock draft, and with their 10 picks, he has Miami filling many needs.

Round 1, Pick #13: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

“The Dolphins have more questions than answers at several positions, including safety. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds with 4.3-second speed, Emmanwori is a physical freak. His teammates also praise his football IQ and reaction skills. A talent like that in Anthony Weaver’s scheme would be fun.“

Overview