Dan Brugler of The Athletic released his complete seven-round mock draft, and with their 10 picks, he has Miami filling many needs.
Round 1, Pick #13: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
“The Dolphins have more questions than answers at several positions, including safety. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds with 4.3-second speed, Emmanwori is a physical freak. His teammates also praise his football IQ and reaction skills. A talent like that in Anthony Weaver’s scheme would be fun.“
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
The assessment of Emmanwori’s tape could depend on which games you watch. He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a “first to the action” mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline. He’s capable of playing over the top, inside the box or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends. He’s upright with average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has rare NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a Pro Bowl-caliber player.
Strengths
- Elite blend of traits, speed and versatility.
- Has the skill set to match up with top tight ends.
- Underestimating his range in space comes at a price.
- Wingspan and ball skills like a five-star wide receiver.
- Able to land punishing blows on catch targets.
- Leaping and length help smother catch tries.
- Has the speed to wipe out angles on wide runs.
- Racked up solo tackles in all three seasons.
Weaknesses
- Drifts through games without urgency at times.
- Inconsistent downhill trigger in run support.
- Block take-on and pursuit angles need improvement.
- Gives too much ground to blockers instead of bypassing.
- Hip tightness limits transition quickness in space.
- Average instincts and route anticipation.
Round 2, Pick #48: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio St
“Liam Eichenberg is replaceable as a starter and James Daniels is coming off an Achilles injury, so expect the Dolphins to add a guard early. With his inside-outside versatility, Jackson would be a terrific fit — if he lasts this long.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Broad-framed three-year starter with core power and leg drive to hold the line of scrimmage or change it. He can stick and sustain in-line or on the second level and is a plus finisher. Jackson has the athleticism for all tasks as an outside-zone blocker. He is also able to accelerate and lead the way on long pulls or counters. He leans against stunting/slanting fronts, and he can be tardy in opening his hips and activating his feet for recoveries. He’s long but punches with wider hands and struggles to consistently maintain his edges when mirroring. Overall, Jackson has the measurables, power and movement for any scheme as a starting guard.
Strengths
- Guard prototype with thick chest, broad hips, long arms and big hands.
- Able to punch and stay clinched from a distance.
- Uses core power, hip flexion and hand resets to thwart bull rush.
- Uses length and upper-body power to thump gap shooters.
- Displays above average “hit and stick” for longer sustain.
- Strain and leg drive to push double-team blocks vertically.
- Moves fluidly and with good acceleration for stretch blocks and pulls.
- He looks for physical block finishes once he’s locked in.
Weaknesses
- Wide protection hands leave his frame wide open.
- Forward lean diminishes ability to widen and defend his edges.
- Below-average agility and lateral quickness in recovery mode.
- Quicker defenders can beat him with quick wins heads-up.
- Becomes hurried getting off secure block and up to linebacker.
Round 3, Pick #98: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa St
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Sixth-year senior with elite traits and special teams talent but only one year of starting experience at cornerback. Porter’s rep total is heavy on zone coverages but he has the athleticism, burst and speed to handle more man coverage. He has excellent zone awareness with the twitch and ball skills to expand his sphere of influence. He uses his length to shade downfield throws but needs to get stronger to improve his press, his contest and his tackling in run support. More schooling is needed as a pattern-matcher but his athletic profile and instant impact on special teams should create more confidence in projecting Porter’s continued ascension as a CB2/CB3.
Strengths
- Elite combination of size, length and speed.
- Possesses arm length that offensive tackles would covet.
- Smooth athlete with easy change of direction and acceleration.
- Long speed with well-timed transitions to phase deep routes.
- Mature field awareness and zone discipline despite a lack of experience.
- Possesses the burst and ball skills to crank up ball production.
- Standout talent at gunner with four career blocked punts.
Weaknesses
- Made first start at cornerback in his sixth season in 2024.
- Limited man-cover reps on tape to evaluate.
- Takes time gathering and adjusting to more complex routes.
- Below-average play strength to discard run blocks.
- Quite a bit to clean up with tackling and contain in run support.
- Inconsistent coming to balance as a tackler as a punt gunner.
Round 4, Pick #116: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Broughton has first-step quickness to penetrate and above-average range as a tackler. He has an adequate anchor but needs to improve his upper-body strength to press and shed downhill blocks. He’s an instinctive rusher with a diverse plan and is outstanding at causing havoc with his length and footwork. His rush alone creates rotational value as a three-technique or odd-front defensive end.
Strengths
- Gets off the ball with a quick first step.
- Looks to split and balance through double teams.
- Athletic ability to extend his range as a run defender.
- Outstanding use of length to bypass protection.
- Pressures the pocket with force and/or foot quickness.
- Rush plans are well-conceived and diversified.
Weaknesses
- Lacks girth in his lowers with thin calves.
- Can be a step slow reacting to a blocker’s lateral steps.
- Takes longer rides on the block than necessary.
- Needs better upper-body power to press and shed blockers.
- Hard-charging rush can lack balance and control at times.
Round 4, Pick #135: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Gabriel is an older and smaller QB prospect, but he offers a tremendous amount of game experience and productivity. He operates with poise and confidence from the pocket. His field vision is average, but he typically takes care of the football. He’s capable of playing within the confines of an offense and can create yards with his legs as needed. Gabriel’s accuracy and timing is accurate on shorter throws, but the placement becomes erratic when pushed outside of his comfortable range. He might require a ball-control passing game to help manage his lack of arm talent and keep him from throwing into closing windows. He’s an effective scrambler who is able to elude pressure and make plays outside of the pocket. Gabriel requires a very specific offensive fit, but he’s a gamer with enough good tape to have a chance to become a decent backup.
Strengths
- Consistent production throughout his career.
- Elite total touchdown numbers, with 189 scores over 64 games.
- Has developed a decent feel for where to go with the football.
- Trusts his protection and rarely appears jittery in the pocket.
- Throws with good touch and natural operation.
- Equally capable with arm or legs when he exits the pocket.
- Dual-threat potential becomes elevated on third downs or near the end zone.
Weaknesses
- Lacks prototypical size for the position.
- Passing scheme allows him to work into big, defined windows.
- Vast majority of 2024 targets were inside of 10 yards, including 25% behind the line, per PFF.
- Average quickness getting through full-field scans.
- Sits on intermediate targets too long with his eyes.
- Ball placement and accuracy isn’t as good as it looks on paper.
- Lacks arm strength to lead receivers on deep shots off play-action.
- Deep-out and deep-seam throws lose their energy.
Round 5, Pick #150: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, EDGE, Georgia
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
He’s ready to do it, with the tools to do it, but is still learning how to do it. Ingram-Dawkins’ relative lack of experience shows up with inconsistent instincts in the run game and a lack of development as a rusher. However, he possesses an impressive blend of size and suddenness that allows him to attack blocks or shoot gaps. He’s a bender with excellent range and change of direction. He offers more flash than finish as a pass rusher, but has all of the tools to get after pockets when his hands and approach get trained up. He’s also scheme- and position-versatile with loads of upside, but he’s still developing and has a wider gap between his ceiling and floor relative to his fellow D-line prospects.
Strengths
- Explosive first step to pierce the gaps.
- Bendy athlete with outstanding change of direction.
- Plays with proper technique setting his edges.
- Traits and tools to keep building out his pass rush.
- Good bend and quickness to excel in rush games.
- Creates pressure using snap quickness and wide slides in odd-front alignment.
Weaknesses
- Lacks instincts and is slow to diagnose the play.
- Gets too caught up in initial battles with blockers.
- Forward charge creates issues with control and balance.
- Rush approach and hand usage are underdeveloped.
- Gets wired to a stiff punch as an interior rusher.
- Needs to improve conversion of speed to power.
Round 5, Pick #155: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa St
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Tall, three-year starting tackle with proportional mass and length. Like most taller tackles, Travis has some athletic limitations in tight quarters and anchor concerns if he doesn’t drop his pad level. Average foot quickness is covered up a bit by an effective use of length. He has some pop on down blocks but will struggle as a man blocker due to his lack of leverage and sloppy hand placement. He’s tough on rushers when he punches with timing but is slightly below average with his mirror consistency and twist pickup. Travis has potential but the ceiling will be limited for him as he competes for a role as a swing tackle.
Strengths
- Length is a deterrent when he throws his hands on time.
- Inside hand lands square into rusher’s frame on his punch.
- Accelerates through contact and washes down B-gap blocks.
- Big hands and grip strength to latch in quickly.
- High personal character and involved in the community.
Weaknesses
- Not a natural knee-bender in his pass sets.
- Inconsistent recognition of twists.
- Lacks foot quickness to mirror inside movement.
- Sloppy with his hand placement as a run blocker.
- Struggles with timing on his combo blocks.
Round 7, Pick 224: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
TeSlaa is a big slot receiver whose stock might be on the rise after his performances during Senior Bowl week. He can mismatch smaller cornerbacks with his frame and play strength and is a reliable pass catcher when contested. He builds up speed as a vertical slot but isn’t sudden enough to simply uncover as a possession slot against tight man. TeSlaa’s ball skills and ability to work down the field from the slot should carry backup value for teams in the market for help at receiver.
Strengths
- Size creates big mismatch problems from the slot.
- Play strength to sink into zone and catch through contact.
- Tracks and attacks at the high point downfield.
- Sure-handed with the ability to stab stray passes.
- Frame and play strength to stalk and stick as a run blocker.
Weaknesses
- Production was fairly lackluster in two seasons at Arkansas.
- Crowded and slowed by early route redirection.
- Sluggish acceleration kick after slowing his feet.
- Has a tendency to drift toward coverage on stop routes.
- Doesn’t play fast enough to beat tight man underneath.
Round 7, Pick #231: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
An undersized cornerback who spent much of his time playing wide corner, Stout has the twitch and athleticism to project inside. What he lacks in length he makes up for with his competitiveness. He’s a natural pattern reader with the hips and feet to match breaks without giving up much separation. There are times he fails to trust his cover talent, holding and grabbing without cause. He’s fairly instinctive and has the short-area burst to squeeze throwing windows. Stout’s physical profile could hurt his draft standing, but the determination and athleticism will be hard to ignore.
Strengths
- Smooth in his backpedal and transitions from pedal.
- Loose hips swivel easily for sudden turns in coverage.
- Anticipates route breaks and runs the pattern with them.
- Searches for playmaking opportunities with his eyes forward.
- Plays with quick-trigger feet and a healthy burst to close.
- Competes versus hard-to-beat blocks and throws his body around as a tackler.
Weaknesses
- Mistimes early acceleration to stay in phase with deep routes.
- Aggression turns into unnecessary grabbing.
- Inconsistent in locating the football with his back to the action.
- Gets caught on receiver’s hip, limiting pass breakup chances.
- Has struggled with coverage discipline, leading to busts.
- He will have some missed tackles due to a lack of length.
Round 7, Pick #253: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Stout runner and workhorse who handled a whopping 633 touches for Texas Tech’s offense over the last two seasons. Brooks runs low to the ground with a powerful base and instant cut quickness to shake tacklers or elude them in tight quarters. He can keep a run alive but doesn’t have the stride length or acceleration to create space and run away from a rally-hard defense, which could turn him into more of a try-hard grinder. He plays on third downs but hasn’t been all that explosive out of the backfield. Brooks’ productivity and ability to force missed tackles give him a chance to become an NFL backup.
Strengths
- Rushed for 100-plus yards in 19 of his last 22 games.
- Runs with bounding feet and quality rhythm.
- Sets up tacklers and stacks cuts at sharp angles.
- Stature and base strength cause tacklers to slide off and over the top.
- Will catch everything thrown into his frame.
- Puts funk into contact on blitz pickup and chip blocks.
Weaknesses
- Will overthink runs instead of playing fast.
- Lacks ideal getaway burst beyond second level.
- Absorbed violent collisions across 633 touches since 2023.
- Not very explosive as a pass-catching option.
- Inconsistent recognition in blitz protections.