Daniel Jerimah of the NFL Network released his final mock draft of the season, and he has Miami trading down in Round 1 with Denver to pick #20. Miami gets Denver’s 2nd-round pick at #51, and Miami also sends pick #116 to Denver in Round 4. So Miami would have four picks in the Top 100 and only one pick in round 4 now. With the pick, he has Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #20: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

“I could see the Dolphins taking Starks at No. 13, but in this case, they trade back and still get him. Starks is a perfect fit for Miami, which lost Jevon Holland and could be on the verge of parting with Jalen Ramsey. Starks has the versatility to start at nickelback or safety.“

