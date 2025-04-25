The Bleacher Report has released their Day 2 Mock Draft, and in rounds 2 and 3 they have Miami filling two glaring needs on their roster.
Round 2, Pick #48: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
A three-year starting right guard with a relatively safe floor, Ratledge plays with a dirt-dog mentality. His pad level is too high, but he mauls his way into early advantages in the run game. He has strong hands and uses them effectively to control and sustain his block. He’s an average athlete with adequate foot quickness and technique to get the job done. Ratledge lacks length and will reach when punching, opening him to quick counters. He sees and handles twists with above-average success and has enough anchor and redirect power to protect his pocket. Ratledge’s mentality and toughness should help him become a solid starter fairly quickly.
Strengths
- Good firmness into contact on double teams.
- Runs feet and closes distance as drive blocker.
- Big hands and a strong core help to sustain the block.
- Uses play-side hand to collect and seal the edge.
- Patient and controlled when climbing to linebackers.
- Quick-sets with instant punch to disorient interior rushers.
- Works from twist to twist with timing and balance.
Weaknesses
- Below-average pad level when fitting his block.
- Struggles to react to slants and stunts in time.
- Starts brawling and hand placement gets away from him.
- Below-average length for interior protection.
- Too much forward lean into his pass punch.
- Protection is vulnerable to slap-swim moves.
Round 3, Pick #98: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Four-year starter who plays the game with the instincts and awareness of a player who has seen a lot of football. Mukuba has the athleticism to play in the slot but is best when he’s able to read the field as a “robber” and use his instincts, burst and ball skills to make plays. He moves efficiently in coverage, but that efficiency can get away from him in run support, where he races in too hot and misses tackles. Mukuba possesses the character, physicality and playmaking instincts that will draw NFL teams to him as a future starter.
Strengths
- Instinctive eyes and aggressive trigger lead to ball production.
- Good awareness to route development as a high safety.
- Athletic pedal and transition with the route when matched up.
- Plants and drives on throws with no wasted motion.
- Consistently plays the throw and not the pass catcher.
- Times elevation and finds high points like a rebounder.
- Able to adjust angles to stop ball-carriers as an alley-runner.
Weaknesses
- Undersized safety with a disappointing wingspan.
- Loses feel for the route when working from trail position.
- Average speed to phase deep routes and range over the top as a high safety.
- Needs better body control and discipline as a downhill run supporter.
- Short arms create limited room for error as an open-field tackler.