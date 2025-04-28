The Miami Dolphins entered the 2025 NFL Draft with clear needs and even clearer questions about the direction of the franchise. While the team made some smart selections—particularly with the additions of defensive linemen Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips, and offensive guard Jonah Savaiinaea—there remains a growing concern that the roster’s talent may not be enough to overcome deeper, more systemic issues.

At the heart of the uncertainty is head coach Mike McDaniel. Once praised as a fresh, innovative leader with a player-friendly approach, McDaniel now finds himself facing whispers—some subtle, others more direct—that he’s losing touch with his locker room.

Several reports have indicated a disconnect, especially among some veterans on the roster who feel the team lacks the kind of no-nonsense leadership necessary to navigate the grind of a long NFL season.

In this context, Miami’s draft feels like a much-needed shot of adrenaline. Kenneth Grant, a dominant interior presence out of Michigan, brings much-needed power and disruption to the defensive front.

They doubled down as well by drafting Jordan Phillips, a defensive tackle with a promising ceiling. The Dolphins now boast a formidable defensive line that could shift the tone of their defense to a more physical, aggressive identity.

Offensively, the selection of Jonah Savaiinaea out of Arizona addresses one of the team’s biggest issues: interior offensive line play. Miami has struggled to consistently protect Tua Tagovailoa, and a punishing, reliable presence at guard could be the difference between another high-flying season and a complete offensive breakdown. Savaiinaea brings not just strength, but a toughness that could signal a new emphasis on grit in the trenches.

But the question remains—will it be enough?

Talent is only part of the equation. The Dolphins have never lacked for playmakers on either side of the ball. What they’ve lacked, particularly late in seasons, is resilience. When adversity hits—especially late in the year, whether through injury to a key player or facing a playoff-caliber opponent—Miami has too often crumbled instead of regrouping.

A more physical identity on defense can help anchor a team through tough times.

However, will Mike McDaniel be able to elevate his performance? Not only in terms of play-calling and personnel usage, but also when it comes to in-game adjustments. This is his third year as a head coach, and he needs to establish a stronger tone within the locker room.

He must ensure the team is prepared to face playoff contenders and veteran coaches. If not, this could very well be his final season at the helm.