Since the turn of the 21st century, the Miami Dolphins have been the definition of mediocre.

Yes, there have been some fun playoff runs, like the unexpected 2008 team that was led by Chad Pennington that won the AFC East.

There was also the 2016 team in Adam Gase’s first year that shocked the NFL and went from a 1-4 start to a wild card spot and would’ve been in a better position to make noise in the playoffs if Ryan Tannehill had been healthy.

Finally, there was the 2023 team that seemed destined for a top-two seed in the AFC if not for a meltdown in the final four minutes against the Tennessee Titans.

Other than these blips on the radar, the Dolphins have been just treading water in the NFL.

Most years from 2000 to the present, Miami has been an average team in the league, usually just good enough to be in the hunt in December, but never strong enough to be a real contender in a loaded conference.

They are also usually never bad enough to fully bottom out and earn the top pick in the draft.

The one time they did, in 2008, they decided to draft Jake Long, an offensive tackle, instead of quarterback Matt Ryan.

Long was a stalwart early in his career before injuries set in.

Ryan was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL during his career, even earning the NFL MVP award.

Those kinds of decisions have haunted the team for over a quarter of a century now.

And don’t even get me started on trading for Daunte Culpepper instead of signing Drew Brees.

But now, in 2025, amid another reset, Miami has a chance to fully build a contender.

Miami could not do it completely right when they tore it all down in 2019.

Now, they have to get it right because there is an entire generation of fans who have not seen the Dolphins even come close to winning a playoff game.

This draft could be the turning point.

They could easily fix the secondary and defensive line, as they add multiple cornerstone and long-term pieces to those rooms.

Offensively, Miami can finally shore up the offensive line, which has been a problem for what seems like the early 2000s.

They can even add another quarterback, receiver, and tight end to build for the future.

The draft picks are there for the taking.

Miami has to get it right this time.

Otherwise, another 25 years of the franchise could be wasted.