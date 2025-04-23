The draft is a couple of days away, and there are all the rumors of where players are going, what teams might try to do, etc. For the Miami Dolphins, they can go several ways with the 13th pick, but overall, I would expect this draft to be about rebuilding the defense.

The Dolphins have no long-term solution at the safety position with everyone on a 1-year contract, basically. They don’t have difference makers at corner, especially if they trade Jalen Ramsey, and they don’t have any real depth at defensive tackle if Zach Seiler gets hurt.

That’s not to say the Dolphins shouldn’t ignore the offense, but for the most part, they are pretty set. The only options for the Dolphins to take an offensive player would be if a player slides, such as running back Ashton Jeanty or tight end Ty Warren, or if there is an offensive lineman who can play multiple positions. I don’t see Jeanty or Warren being there, but you never know. An offensive lineman would be a pick I couldn’t argue with, but for me, it’s defense.

The Dolphins went from one of the most talented defenses just two years ago, and now, either because of injury or players leaving in free agency, have a very short-handed defense and not a lot of difference makers. If Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips can come back to form from injury, it would help a great deal, especially teaming them with Chop Robinson, last year’s top pick, who came on in the second half of the season. Outside of Chubb and Phillips, can you say the Dolphins have a difference maker?

Other than Zach Sieler, the answer is no, and Sieler just turned 30 years old, and the Dolphins must find more players before he wears down. The Dolphins can’t count on Phillips and Chubb coming back to form. They must build this defense back up after tearing it down, basically.

To me, it starts up front because the defensive line can set the tone for the game. The Dolphins must find more interior players to pair with Seiler. The good news is that this draft is deep at the position, so the Dolphins should add at least two players at the position. The one issue could be whether it’s considered a reach at 13. I personally don’t consider it. I would love the Dolphins to take someone like Kenneth Grant, Walter Nolan, or Derrick Hammon. The defensive tackle might not be considered a premium position, but it’s a position that can wreck an offensive game plan. Just look at the Super Bowl this past year. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs at the line of scrimmage and gave the Chiefs’ offense fits. A good defensive line can make life easier in the secondary.

Having said that, the Dolphins don’t have anything in the secondary. I’m going on the assumption that Ramsey is being traded. The Dolphins don’t have any starting-caliber corners. Kador Kohu is a nice player, but he’s more of a nickel back. Cam Smith has been injured and unreliable. We don’t know how Storm Duck will do in year two.

An ideal pick at 13 would be Will Johnson, who, before last year, was considered a top 5 pick by many. He’s 6’2″ and physical. Some question his top-end speed, but I don’t. Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain weren’t the fastest corners for the Dolphins, and they had good careers. I know there is injury concern from last year, but he’s a heck of a football player. There is also Jahdae Barron, who can play the slot and boundary. He’s considered the jack of all trades. The Dolphins could have an interesting choice.

Then the safety position has 3 players, Elijah Campbell, Ashtyn Davis, and Ifeatu Melifonwi, on a one-year contract, as well as second-year safety Patrick McMorris, so nobody knows what the Dolphins have. General Manager Chris Grier says they have starters on the roster, and that could be true, but I’m not comfortable with this group if the season started today. The Dolphins need to add to the position, and they could use their first-round pick for either Malaki Starks or Nick Emmanwori. The problem is that safeties don’t typically go that high at 13.

The Dolphins could move back to take one of those guys if they wanted to or wait because safeties you can typically find, especially in the 2nd and 3rd round, but you don’t want to miss out on a talented player at the position. Emmanwori is considered a tough physical player with great football IQ and could be what the Dolphins need with his size. Starks is a playmaker and can be used anywhere on the defense, so again, if they pick a safety at 13, it would be hard to argue.

The Dolphins are going through a rebuild and youth movement on defense. It’s probably the right thing to do considering their cap situation, and this is Anthony Weaver‘s second season as defensive coordinator, so maybe he gets some input on players for his defense. The Dolphins also must get game breakers because they don’t have any. The draft is the way to go to rebuild this defense.