The Miami Dolphins are entering the 2025 NFL Draft with many needs that need to be addressed with more than one player. It feels like they are on the Noah’s Ark approach and let’s bring on two of everything.

Offensive Line: They need a guard to “compete” with Liam Eichenberg, but in reality, come in and start day one. They also need a legitimate backup tackle who is better than Larry Borom and, in case Patrick Paul is a bust, to be our future left tackle.

Defensive Line: I am not sold on Benito Jones being a good football player. Even if he is, Mimai has Benito and Zach Sieler. That’s it. That’s your entire defensive line. They need at least two more defensive ends and at least one defensive tackle, but in reality, two.

Safety: I know some Dolphins fans were jumping for joy with the signing of Ashytn Davis Ifeatu Melifonwu, but in reality they are career backups, moving forward they should be backups, and if the Dolphins try to play them as starters and give them the number of snaps each games starters have, it won’t work out. This is similar to when Miami tried to force Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg into starter roles. How did that work out? Yes, do that with Davis and Melifonwu, and you will get the same results.

Cornerback: Kendall Fuller was released, Cam Smith is entering year three of his NFL career as a 2nd round bust, and Storm Duck and Ethan Bonner are nothing more than bottom-of-the-roster players. The Dolphins need to replace Fuller, and because Smith is on the “Cordrea Tankersley career path”, he shouldn’t be counted on. The Dolphins would be wise to use two of their ten draft picks on corners

WR/TE: I will lump these positions together, and let’s just call them pass catchers. Tyreek Hill is a lunatic who cannot be trusted, may face a league suspension, and has a court date in the middle of the upcoming season. Malik Washington showed he was serviceable at the very end of last season, but I am not ready to pencil him in as a Top 3 WR on any team, let alone the Miami Dolphins. He is a return guy who can fill in at WR in a pinch right now. Let’s not overvalue him. Pharaoh Brown was brought in as a blocking tight end because Julian Hill is a walking penalty. Durham Smythe is gone. Because of Hill’s erratic lifestyle and uncertain availability, plus this being his final season in Miami, the Dolphins would be wise to add another WR and a pass-catching tight end in this draft.

Do you see my point here with the Dolphins and this upcoming draft?

Their roster lacks depth and talent in some positions; they need two of everything at almost every position.

I didn’t even touch the EDGE rusher position, which you can make a case they need help there for as well. Since Bradley Chubb is coming off his 3rd ACL and with his pay cut, this is his final year in Miami. Jaelan Phillips is coming off two major injuries and is in the final year of his contract. Emmanuel Ogbah is now gone. Yes, Chop Robinson was awesome as a rookie, but beyond this year, he is all they have. While Edge isn’t a huge need for 2025, you can make a case that Miami should add one in the draft as they prepare for the future.

I see Dolphins media types and fans on social media channels debating if Miami should draft BPA (best player available) or for need. Well, this year, there is no debate; almost every position is a need, so if you draft BPA, you will fill a need.

In a perfect world, you would enter a draft with a couple of needs so you can target them and maybe double down to ensure you solve a problem and fill a hole.

With this Dolphins team, we are back in 2019, and it’s full rebuild mode. They have more holes than Swiss cheese on defense heading into late April.

And to think they will draft multiple rookies on defense (and to do that, you are ignoring the offensive line again) who will come in and contribute from day one is being short-sighted. And I know there are still unsigned free agents out there who can be had, but the names still unsigned are nothing to write home about.

I don’t know what Chris Grier’s draft strategy will be in this year’s draft. Still, it will be interesting to see if he tries to play whack-a-mole and add one player at every position of need or if he tries to double down on a few of these positions of need with hopes of solving an issue in the long-term.