In the Mike McDaniel era, the Miami Dolphins have been labeled as a soft team.

During the warm fall months of September, October, and November, the Dolphins have been a high-flying team that has won with their speed, especially on offense.

With Tua anchoring the offense and offensive weapons in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Devon Achane among others, Miami has outscored opponents early in the season.

However, when the weather turns cold, so do the Dolphins.

In the 2025 draft, Miami saw this issue and looked to reverse it.

In the first round, the team drafted Kenneth Grant, a massive and athletic defensive tackle from the University of Michigan.

During the second round, Miami turned its attention to the offensive trenches and took Jonah Savaiianea, an offensive guard from Arizona.

Miami even doubled and tripled down on the defensive interior with the selections of Jordan Phillips and Zeke Biggers.

It is easy to see that the Dolphins wanted to establish a new identity heading into 2025 and beyond.

They want to be known not as a soft team in the future, but instead as a tough and rugged one that will win with grit and determination.

Those days are long gone when teams walked into Hard Rock Stadium in December and January, knowing they could make the Dolphins quit.

Also gone are the days when Miami would travel north in the winter, and the Dolphins would struggle to stop a third or fourth down because Miami did not have the same physical mindset as other playoff-bound teams.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel and General Manager Chris Grier set out in this draft to form a new identity for the Dolphins under their leadership.

It was one of toughness, grit, and fortitude.

They wanted big and nasty players who would play with effort.

Judging from their draft class, it is clear that these are not the same old Dolphins.

This is a new era that is filled with grit and determination.

They have one goal.

To punch their opponent in the mouth.