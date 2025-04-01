Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are spending time with quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft class and had a recent dinner meeting with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.
The report said that Miami Dolphins assistant General Manager Marvin Allen attended Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough’s workout recently and that the Dolphins have met with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel.
Kyle McCord, out of Syracuse, has also been evaluated by the Dolphins, but there is no word on whether Miami has met with him or is setting up a future meeting with him.
Ewers also met with the Jets, Saints, and Steelers before his Texas pro day. There is no word if he had dinner with any of those teams. Ewers also has workouts scheduled with the Cowboys, Raiders,m, and Colts coming up.
In his Sunday evening television spot on WSVN-7, NFL Agent Drew Rosenhaus said he expects the Dolphins to select a quarterback in this year’s draft after Tua Tagovailoa missed six games last season.
The Dolphins need to address their quarterback room, as Tua cannot be trusted to play an entire season. He has only done so once (2023), and that was when he was motivated to get a new contract and had all the incentives in the world to stay healthy. Other than that single season, dating back to his college days at Alabama, Tua misses games each season due to injuries.
Miami did sign Zach Wilson in early March to be Tua’s primary backup. However, the former #2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft is only on a one-year deal. If he is forced into action this season and plays well, it would be a challenge for Miami to hold onto him with Tua’s hefty contract still on the books.
So, the Dolphins need to look for a young quarterback to potentially be their quarterback of the future as Tua’s injury situation doesn’t seem to be improving, nor can he be trusted. Tua ended the 2024 season with a hip injury that we have not heard more about. If Miami had made the playoffs this past January, Tua would have missed every game with that hip injury from sources close to the situation.
Ewers started his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas. In 2022, he played in 10 games and had 15 TDs and 6 INTs. In 2023, he played in 12 games and had 22 TDs and 6 INTs. This past season, in 2024, He played in 14 games and had 31 TDs and 12 INTs. His overall college completion percentage is 64.9%.
It should be noted that Ewers was a sure-fire first-round talent heading into the 2024 season, and now he will most likely be drafted in Rounds 2 or 3 this year. His 2024 season was the worst of his college career.
With that said, though, the arm talent is real, and he is built for a pro-ready NFL offense.
Ewers has great deep ball accuracy and a quick release. Where he struggles, though, is in the short passing game, and his accuracy on short passes just isn’t at the level it needs to be. There is a very high ceiling with Ewers, but there is some risk as well with his game. He is seen as a boom-or-bust prospect by many NFL scouts.
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Ewers’ arm talent and game flashes are enticing, but he hasn’t learned to play the game with a high enough level of consistency. The tape of road wins over Alabama and Michigan over the last two seasons showed the clearest picture of Ewers’ ceiling. He spins it with a sudden release and good touch over the first two levels and makes it look easy when he finds a rhythm. He won a high percentage of his career starts but struggled to put points on the board in most big games in 2024. Ewers rarely operates as a smooth, full-field reader. He often predetermines his target and throws into coverage instead of taking what the defense is offering. A lack of escapability will require him to process quickly enough to stay ahead of NFL blitz packages. The raw talent and upside will be alluring for pro-style passing attacks, but it’s fair to wonder if he will ever be able to rise above the talent on his roster and the ability of his play-caller to create favorable terms.
Strengths
- Displays willingness to go out and compete through pain.
- Performances in road games at Alabama (2023) and Michigan (2024) stand out.
- Makes it look easy when he’s working in rhythm.
- Arm talent to make trick-shot throws from a variety of angles.
- Gets the ball out in a hurry with just the flick of his wrist.
- Showed good pocket mobility to slide and deliver in 2023.
- Has games where footwork is clean and delivery is sharp.
- Capable of making touch throws from off-platform.
- Throws with consistent accuracy on boot-action rollouts.
Weaknesses
- Can be fooled from pre-snap to post-snap looks by defense.
- Needs better eye manipulation to hold safeties and linebackers.
- Gets stuck on first read, regardless of coverage.
- Stares at primary receivers and will throw them into collisions.
- Lazy footwork forces receivers to break stride to make the catch.
- Will throw late and put too much air under some downfield throws.
- Must improve his feel and response to edge pressure.
Nick Akridge of PFF has this scouting report on Quinn Ewers.
“Ewers might not have the strongest arm in terms of velocity, but his ability to manipulate throwing angles and distribute the ball is impressive. That shows up the most on quick-game and RPO throws. He does a great job of dropping his arm angle to avoid pass rushers and get the ball out quickly. Ewers also displays great touch on throws when needed. He has a great feel for how to throw receivers open, which results in big plays on tight, downfield passes. He earned the 24th-best deep PFF passing grade (throws of 20-plus yards) in the FBS last season (92.4).
Quinn Ewers is best when he either gets the ball out quickly or throws on the move, showcasing his playmaking ability, arm talent and quick decision-making. However, he struggles under pressure and too often creates his own pressure, leading to rushed throws and poor decision-making. While naturally talented, Ewers is hindered by his shortcomings in pocket awareness, anticipation and decision-making under pressure. If he improves the mental part of his game, he could have a solid career as a backup quarterback in the NFL.”