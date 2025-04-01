Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are spending time with quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft class and had a recent dinner meeting with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

The report said that Miami Dolphins assistant General Manager Marvin Allen attended Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough’s workout recently and that the Dolphins have met with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel.

Kyle McCord, out of Syracuse, has also been evaluated by the Dolphins, but there is no word on whether Miami has met with him or is setting up a future meeting with him.

Ewers also met with the Jets, Saints, and Steelers before his Texas pro day. There is no word if he had dinner with any of those teams. Ewers also has workouts scheduled with the Cowboys, Raiders,m, and Colts coming up.

In his Sunday evening television spot on WSVN-7, NFL Agent Drew Rosenhaus said he expects the Dolphins to select a quarterback in this year’s draft after Tua Tagovailoa missed six games last season.

The Dolphins need to address their quarterback room, as Tua cannot be trusted to play an entire season. He has only done so once (2023), and that was when he was motivated to get a new contract and had all the incentives in the world to stay healthy. Other than that single season, dating back to his college days at Alabama, Tua misses games each season due to injuries.

Miami did sign Zach Wilson in early March to be Tua’s primary backup. However, the former #2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft is only on a one-year deal. If he is forced into action this season and plays well, it would be a challenge for Miami to hold onto him with Tua’s hefty contract still on the books.

So, the Dolphins need to look for a young quarterback to potentially be their quarterback of the future as Tua’s injury situation doesn’t seem to be improving, nor can he be trusted. Tua ended the 2024 season with a hip injury that we have not heard more about. If Miami had made the playoffs this past January, Tua would have missed every game with that hip injury from sources close to the situation.

Ewers started his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas. In 2022, he played in 10 games and had 15 TDs and 6 INTs. In 2023, he played in 12 games and had 22 TDs and 6 INTs. This past season, in 2024, He played in 14 games and had 31 TDs and 12 INTs. His overall college completion percentage is 64.9%.

It should be noted that Ewers was a sure-fire first-round talent heading into the 2024 season, and now he will most likely be drafted in Rounds 2 or 3 this year. His 2024 season was the worst of his college career.

With that said, though, the arm talent is real, and he is built for a pro-ready NFL offense.

Ewers has great deep ball accuracy and a quick release. Where he struggles, though, is in the short passing game, and his accuracy on short passes just isn’t at the level it needs to be. There is a very high ceiling with Ewers, but there is some risk as well with his game. He is seen as a boom-or-bust prospect by many NFL scouts.

Overview