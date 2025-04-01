It appears the Miami Dolphins have paused their offseason as they wait to hear from Calais Campbell if he will return to the team in 2025.

I know most of the free-agent talent still available is nothing to write home about, but with Miami having glaring holes at CB, Defensive End, and Defensive Tackle and needing Tight End Depth and another offensive guard (unless you want to see Liam Eichenberg start in 2025), the Dolphins are doing nothing.

The Dolphins have $21 million in salary cap space (only $4 or $5 million is needed to sign their draft picks).

They cannot honestly think they will fill all their needs in the upcoming draft, in which they have only two picks in the Top 60 and three in the Top 100. Their recent history in the draft hasn’t been great if we are going to keep it real (not hating, just stating).

I know many available players on the free-agent market are older and not in high demand, or they are holding out for a big contract that will probably never come. But is Miami waiting for a defensive lineman who will be 39 on September 1st and can only play limited snaps per game?

Will they not move to add a player to this roster at this point until they hear back from Calais Campbell?

We all love Campbell and how he played last season, but let’s be honest about it as well. He will be 39 before week one, and he isn’t an every-down player and won’t be in 2025.

If this were the Jets, Patriots, or Bills, we would be pointing and laughing if they were waiting around to hear if a 39-year-old player who can only give you limited snaps was holding up your entire offseason. Here in Miami, though, we normalize the not-normal. And that’s how you go 25 years without a playoff win, normalizing this stuff.

On Monday, Mike McDaniel was asked about Campbell. He said that Campbell is deciding if he wants to play and, if so, where he has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl ring.

Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel cannot lack this much self-awareness.

So, even if Campbell wants to play in 2025, do they seriously think Miami can win a Super Bowl ring? This roster has numerous holes on defense and has a quarterback who can’t stay on the field on offense.

Campbell isn’t returning to Miami, and if they want him to come back, maybe sign another veteran player or two right now to entice him to return to Miami and make the roster look better than it currently is. Currently, this roster is underwhelming, especially on defense.

Otherwise, we are just spinning our wheels in the mud here and sitting on our hands waiting on Campbell.

John Jenkins, Linval Joseph, and Za’Darius Smith are all available and suitable rotational NFL players on the defensive line who would help the Dolphins and probably make Miami more attractive to Campbell when he makes this decision.

Not to mention, if Campbell isn’t returning to Miami, lock them up now!

I know those names I mentioned will probably be available to be signed in May or June, but if you want Campbell back (and they clearly do), do something to show him you are trying to win in 2025.

Sitting around and doing nothing when your defensive line consists of Zach Sieler and a marginal NFL player in Benito Jones really is malpractice.

They cannot honestly think they are going to draft two or three rookies on the defensive line (which, if they do, you are then ignoring other holes on your roster), and those guys will step in day one and not have any hiccups or problems and be superstars as rookies. How often does that happen? How often has it happened to Miami?

Let’s get back to reality!

Look at it from this angle: If Campbell hangs it up or signs with the Lions or Ravens, Miami will be forced to sign one or two of those names I mentioned above anyway, and now those guys have leverage in any contrat talks because Miami is then a desperate team that ignored its defensive line until after the draft and those players know that will drive up the price.

However, if you sign them now, while we are still in March as I write this about to enter April and about a month away from the draft, Miami will have leverage as after the draft, most teams will ride with the rookies they drafted as they are cheaper and younger. But Miami’s circumstance is so bad on the defensive line that we would be the one team those players would have leverage on in any contract talks.

We all love Calais Campbell, and we all want him back in Miami, but the business of the Miami Dolphins comes first. The Dolphins have been around before Campbell was in the NFL and will be in business long after he leaves the NFL.

Why are they pausing this entire offseason and waiting for his answer?

This is the epitome of “snooze ya lose.”

The Dolphins should operate as if Campbell will not be back, and if he does decide he wants to return to Miami, that should just be the cherry on top of the sundae.